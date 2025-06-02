One of the hottest debates in recent history is surrounded by equal rights and the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports. However, it has become a rarity to witness a player use his platform to speak against this trend, which has sparked a lot of controversy around the NBA world.

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac shared his views on the matter when the White House commemorated “Transgender Day of Visibility” last year. The Magic star is the same athlete who decided to remain standing when all his teammates got on their knees for the National Anthem during the 2020 Bubble, so he’s used to staying true to his beliefs.

“They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division,” he wrote opposing the government’s agenda. “They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all.”

‘This Is Wrong’: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Strongly Speaks Out Against Transgender Athletes In Female Sports https://t.co/k52FrmEV1F — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) June 2, 2025

Now, in a recent interview with Fox News, Jonathan further explained his take on transgender athletes. “It’s just a tough situation. There’s an ethic… there’s something that I believe is true. I believe that men and women are different,” he started out.

Isaac then added: “I believe that men do not belong in women’s sports, that’s a fundamental belief I hold. For reasons, one I’m a guy and I can understand the difference and the advantages that we have. But at the same time there is a reality of the situation.”

The 27-year-old recognized that humanity is complex, but he stands firm on the fundamental differences between men and women, which is were he draws the line with the excess of compassion in today’s society. “There are people who are not in sports who are transgender (who) are trying to live their life the best way they know how,” he said.

“But where I stake my flag is, I believe that in order to cater to the feelings of this group, I would have to trample on the feelings of women to get there,” Jonathan explained. “And that’s where I say, ‘OK, that’s where I believe this is wrong’ and I would be willing to put my voice to it.”