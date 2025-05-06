Magic’s Paolo Banchero On Extension: ‘Hopefully All That Stuff Works Out’

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero is eligible for a five-year, $247 million contract extension this offseason, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Paolo Banchero Has Made $34.87 Million In His NBA Career

Banchero, 22, is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $50.15 million rookie deal. This means the third-year wing’s career earnings through the 2024-25 season are $34.87 million.

“I don’t know man. I was in over my head when I signed my rookie [contract],” Banchero told Andscape in a recent interview. “So, I really haven’t thought much about that. That’s why it was kind of taking me back right now. I haven’t really said that number or I didn’t even know what the number was or what it will be.

Paolo Banchero on a possible extension: “It’s a place that I love spending time here. My family loves spending time here. I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of the Orlando Magic. I look forward to hopefully spending a lot more years here.” (🎥 @OrlandoMagic) pic.twitter.com/AZzapJhzPt — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 1, 2025



“But it’s a blessing and hopefully all that stuff works out if I’m able to sign with the team and lock in my future. That’s every young player’s goal coming into this league, establishing yourself early, get a second contract. So, when time comes, I’m sure all that stuff we can figure out. I don’t know. They say more money, more problems. So, we’ll see what happens.”

The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics won a first-round playoff series against the Magic after routing them 120-89 in Game 5 on April 29 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In those five games, Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.5% from the floor, 44.4% from beyond the arc, and 65.9% at the free throw line.

Magic Have Not Won A Playoff Series Since 2010

The Magic have not won a playoff series since Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, and coach Stan Van Gundy led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2010.

“It’s weird. I was just sitting watching the playoff games last night and I kept thinking that I got to get to bed because I got a game,” Banchero told Andscape on May 1 at the Magic’s practice facility.

“That’s just where my mind is. I kept thinking, ‘I got to get to bed and drink my electrolytes to get ready for a game.’ And then I’m like, ‘We don’t really have a game. The season is really over.’ … It just sucks because this [is] the second [time] you’re going out in the first round.”

In 46 games (all starts) this season, Banchero averaged career highs of 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to go along with 4.8 assists and 34.4 minutes per contest. The All-Star wing also shot 45.2% from the field, 32% from 3-point range, and 72.7% at the free throw line.

In Orlando’s 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 28, he recorded a career-high 50 points on 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-9 (33.3%) from deep, and 15-of-22 (68.2%) at the foul line.