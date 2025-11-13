Magic’s Paolo Banchero To Undergo MRI For Groin Injury

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero will undergo an MRI on his groin Thursday, he told The Athletic’s Fred Katz after Wednesday’s 124-107 win over the New York Knicks.

Paolo Banchero Hopes Groin Injury Isn’t Severe

For the time being, Orlando is listing Banchero’s injury as a groin strain. The All-Star forward sustained the injury while pursuing a rebound during the second quarter.

“I just slowed up, and I felt it right away,” said Banchero, who leapt for a defensive board, landed, and tried to accelerate before feeling a pull in his groin area.

“And then, I did a couple more trips up and down, and then, it was still there. So I asked to come out because I didn’t wanna risk further injury.”

Fortunately for Magic fans, Banchero believes the groin injury is just a strain, not a tear.

“I dealt with an oblique [injury] last year, and that was a tear,” Banchero said, per Katz. “And feeling it, it was kinda really painful to where I couldn’t really do much. I couldn’t really move much.

“This [groin injury], I can still do movements. There just was a pain there. [Trainers] said if it was torn or anything, I wouldn’t be able to do anything. So, that’s encouraging.”

Banchero Averaged Career-High Numbers Last Season

Reserve forward Jonathan Isaac started the second half in Banchero’s place and could receive more playing time if the 6-foot-10 wing is forced to miss time. Forward Tristan Da Silva could also earn an increased role.

Despite an oblique injury that sidelined him for 34 games over the first two months of 2024-25, Banchero had a career season in his third campaign, setting high averages of 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to go with 4.8 assists.

In his fourth year, Banchero has made starts in each of Orlando’s first 12 games this season, and entered Wednesday’s contest averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 34.7 minutes per outing.

During the offseason, Banchero agreed to a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

His new deal features a player option in 2030-31 — the first time a rookie max extension has had a player option since 2021, when Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) completed their rookie max contracts.

The Magic are now 6-6 following a 1-4 start to the season. They host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday before visiting the Houston Rockets on Sunday.