Malcolm Brogdon Confident in Knicks Opportunity

The New York Knicks enter preseason with several roster questions, and Malcolm Brogdon is at the center of them. The veteran guard signed with New York after spending much of the offseason in free agency. His contract does not guarantee a roster spot, but Brogdon is preparing as if his place is secure.

“I come here with the expectation I’m going to make the team,” Brogdon told reporters via The Athletic. “I feel what I bring to the table and have to offer, I can help this team. The decision is out of my control but I feel like I have what it takes to help this team.”

Knicks Have Roster Decisions Ahead

New York currently has two open standard contracts available. Brogdon is a candidate to fill one, though his performance in training camp and preseason will determine the outcome. The Knicks value his experience, but internal competition makes the decision far from automatic.

Brogdon’s NBA Journey

Brogdon entered the league in 2016 as a second-round pick out of Virginia. He quickly made an impact with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 75 games as a rookie and earning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. After three seasons, he landed with the Indiana Pacers through a sign-and-trade deal.

In Indiana, Brogdon spent three years as a reliable starter before moving to the Boston Celtics in 2022. With Boston, he embraced a bench role and thrived, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 67 games. His performance earned him the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Following that success, Brogdon had shorter stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. Last season with Washington, he appeared in 24 games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 23.5 minutes.

What Brogdon Offers the Knicks

The Knicks need depth and shooting in the backcourt, and Brogdon fits that profile. Over 463 career games, he has averaged 15.3 points while shooting 39 percent from three-point range. His combination of scoring, playmaking, and veteran leadership is exactly what New York seeks.

The question is whether he can edge out the competition during preseason. If he does, Brogdon could give the Knicks a steady, experienced presence. If not, he will return to free agency as one of the most established guards available.