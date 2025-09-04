A lawyer for Malik Beasley said Wednesday the former Detroit Pistons guard has paid $38,000 in delinquent rent and moved back into his apartment after being evicted from the downtown high-rise building.

Malik Beasley Hopes To Re-Sign With Pistons

The payment satisfies a judgment in an eviction case and “restores Beasley’s good standing” with The Stott apartments, lawyer Steve Haney told Robert Snell of The Detroit News.

“Malik loves Detroit, has family in the city and does not want to close the door on a possible reunion,” Haney wrote in a text message to Snell. “He was a great Piston and he loves the city of Detroit.”

This eviction came following two lawsuits after Beasley failed to pay rent at The Stott, which is part of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s business ventures.

The landlord sued Beasley twice this year after he did not pay a “collective” $21,500 in rent. Beasley did not respond to the second lawsuit, leading to a default judgment being filed against him.

Beasley No Longer A Target Of Federal Gambling Investigation

Beasley’s return to The Stott comes nearly a month after he was evicted amid a series of financial problems and an FBI gambling investigation.

At least one U.S. sportsbook noted “unusual heavy betting interest” pertaining to his own statistics, with such wagers called prop bets, during the 2023-24 season when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

In late August, Haney said the 28-year-old was no longer the target of the federal criminal investigation, a decision made by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.

Last month, Beasley alluded to the gambling investigation in a Snapchat video.

“I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder of, like, ‘F the world,’” Beasley said. “My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me. I will be better than last year.

“I’m staying humble. I’m still getting my work in. I have to. I gotta be prepared to either come back to the Pistons or…there’s some other teams interested as well.”

Detroit Would Have Offered Malik Beasley A Multi-Year Deal

Beasley has been a free agent since the Pistons withdrew their three-year, $42 million contract offer after news emerged about the FBI investigation this summer.

Beasley has reportedly decided to stay in Detroit while trying to secure an NBA contract, Haney told Snell. He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Pistons last year.

The Pistons still control Beasley’s Non-Bird rights, giving them the ability to offer him a first-year salary worth up to $7.2 million, but a source close to the team said that “there were no updates to share about a potential reunion with Beasley,” per Snell.

Beasley, who finished second in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, appeared in all 82 games (18 starts) in 2024-25, his first campaign with the Pistons.

The Florida State product averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Per Basketball Reference, Beasley made 319 3-pointers, the most in a season in Pistons franchise history and the second most in the NBA behind Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards.

In Detroit’s 125-112 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 7, he recorded a career-high 36 points on 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the field and 9-for-19 (47.4%) from deep.