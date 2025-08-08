Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley and current free agent Malik Beasley was evicted from his Detroit apartment Wednesday amid alleged financial troubles and the FBI’s investigation into alleged gambling activity involving NBA games and prop bets, according to Robert Snell of The Detroit News.

Malik Beasley Was Evicted Following Two Lawsuits

This eviction came following two lawsuits after Beasley failed to pay rent for his downtown high-rise apartment at The Stott, which is part of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s business ventures. The landlord has sued Beasley twice this year after he did not pay a “collective” $21,500 in rent, according to Snell.

Beasley, 28, reportedly did not respond to the second lawsuit, which claimed he did not pay $7,355. That ultimately led to a default judgment being filed against him on Wednesday.

The Atlanta native is now faced with more than $8 million worth of financial problems after the Pistons decided not to offer him a three-year, $42 million contract after news emerged about the FBI investigation.

At least one U.S. sportsbook noted “unusual heavy betting interest” pertaining to his own statistics, with such wagers called prop bets, during the 2023-24 season when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Steve Haney, Beasley’s attorney, told ESPN in June. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

Beasley Has Earned Over $59 Million From NBA Contracts

Beasley alluded to the gambling investigation in a Snapchat video posted Wednesday.

“I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder of, like, ‘F the world,’” Beasley said. “My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me. I will be better than last year.

“I’m staying humble. I’m still getting my work in. I have to. I gotta be prepared to either come back to the Pistons or…there’s some other teams interested as well.”

According to Basketball Reference, Beasley has signed NBA contracts worth more than $59 million over the course of his nine-year career. The 6-foot-4 guard has played for six teams since going 19th overall in the 2016 draft out of Florida State.

Last year, Beasley signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Detroit and put up exceptional numbers. He finished in second place in Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 16.3 points on 41.6% shooting from 3-point territory.

In addition, Beasley made 319 3-pointers in 82 appearances (18 starts), finishing second in the league behind only Anthony Edwards (320). Future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry also ended up third with 311 triples.