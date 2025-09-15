Malik Beasley Mulling Pistons Reunion Amid NBA Rumors

There is reportedly mutual interest between NBA free agent guard Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s definitely a place I want to be,” Beasley said following Detroit’s playoff elimination last season against the New York Knicks. “To be here, my mom’s hometown, I grew up here a lot in the summertime. To be able to perform in front of this city is huge and I’m glad I got a chance to do that.”

Malik Beasley Linked To Federal Gambling Investigation

The front office planned to sign Beasley to a three-year, $42 million contract this summer.

However, the offer was withdrawn when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on June 29 that Beasley was the target of a federal gambling probe due to allegations of bets placed during the 2023-24 season.

At least one U.S. sportsbook noted “unusual heavy betting interest” pertaining to his own statistics, with such wagers called prop bets, when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The odds on Beasley grabbing fewer than 2.5 rebounds moved significantly at sportsbooks before the game, dropping from about +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under. Beasley ended up recording six rebounds, and all of the under bets lost.

Instead of retaining Beasley, the Pistons decided to use the majority of their cap space to sign Caris LeVert and complete a sign-and-trade agreement for Duncan Robinson.

NBA Investigating Gambling Allegations Against Beasley

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told Charania in August that Beasley was no longer the target of the investigation.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney said. “An allegation with no charge, indictment, or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.”

Although Beasley is no longer the target of the federal gambling probe, he’s still a “subject” of the inquiry. This means the former first-rounder is not yet in the clear, and he must await the resolution of the federal and NBA investigations.

Despite being under federal and league investigations, Haney confirmed that Beasley is looking forward to next season and remains interested in a reunion with the Pistons.

“I do know that Malik Beasley, if there’s a pathway, would like to look at being considered to play for Detroit again next season,” Haney said. “I’m not his agent, though, so I don’t know if there’s still interest there, I don’t know if there’s still money there, what the mutual level of interest there is in him returning to Detroit. I know that he’s got a lot of love for Detroit and would like to, if possible, look at maybe coming back.”

Pistons Hold Beasley’s Non-Bird Rights

The Pistons currently have 13 fully guaranteed contracts, as well as Javonte Green’s partially guaranteed minimum deal. The team also holds Beasley’s Non-Bird rights, meaning it could offer him a multi-year deal with an annual salary worth up to $7.2 million.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Knicks had previously expressed interest in Beasley. However, the Knicks have already began filling out their training camp roster with veterans Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews.

Beasley, who finished second in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, appeared in all 82 games (18 starts) in 2024-25, his first campaign with the Pistons.

He averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Per Basketball Reference, Beasley also made 319 3-pointers, the most in a season in Pistons franchise history and the second most in the NBA behind Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards.