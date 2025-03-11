March Madness 2025 Bracket: Who Are The Projected No. 1 Seeds?

It’s Conference Tournament time for Power Four teams across the country. Several mid-major schools have already punched their ticket to the dance. That includes High Point, Drake, Wofford, Troy, Souther-Illinois Evansville, Omaha, and Lipscomb.

With the NCAA tournament starting next week, bracketologists around the league are making predictions. Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston are the projected #1 seeds for the NCAA tournament in 2025.

What team will be the #1 overall seed for March Madness 2025?

1. Auburn Tigers

In the 2024-25 basketball season, the Auburn Tigers are 27-4. For the first time this year, the team is coming off back-to-back losses. The Tigers went 15-3 in SEC play this season and will be the #1 seed in the SEC Conference Tournament. Barring a first-round exit, bracketologists predict Auburn will be a #1 seed in March Madness. Auburn’s lineup is full of experienced players and their average age is 23 years old. The Tigers are highlighted by Nasmith Player of the Year candidate, Johni Broome. He averages (18.6) points, (10.6) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (2.4) blocks per game. Just how far can the Auburn Tigers go in the NCAA tournament?

2. Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina is a place where high school athletes want to continue their basketball career. For the last 30 years, Duke has had numerous players come through and have incredible NBA careers. Cooper Flagg is poised to be the next. The 18-year-old freshman sensation has been carrying the Blue Devils all season. He averages (19.4) points, (7.6) rebounds, (4.2) assists, (1.5) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. Duke is 28-3 this season and 19-1 in ACC Play. The biggest knock on Duke this season is that they are playing in the ACC. The historically tough conference has been weaker in 2024-25. Analysts question whether Duke is battle-tested for the NCAA tournament. Regardless, Duke will be a #1 seed in March Madness.

3. Florida Gators

At 27-4, the Florida Gators finished second in the SEC this season. They were 14-4 in SEC play and finished the year with massive wins vs. Texas A&M and Alabama. Under head coach Todd Golden, Florida has established itself as one of the premier teams in the country. A 14-4 record in the SEC play this season is an incredible feat for the Tigers. That was the second-best SEC record only to Auburn. Another team is projected to be a #1 seed in March. Walter Clayton Jr.’s (17.2) points and (4.3) assists leads the Gators in 2024-25.

4. Houston Cougars

For the third straight season, the Houston Cougars are projected to be a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars have lost in the regional semi-final in back-to-back years. It is head coach Kelvin Sampson’s 11th season at Houston. He’s poised to make his seventh NCAA tournament appearance in that span. Houston went 27-4 during the regular season and 19-1 in Big 12 play. The next closest was Texas Tech who went 15-5 in the Big 12. L.J. Cryer’s (15.3) points per game leads the Cougars in 2024-25. Houston has three players who average at least 10+ points per game this season. Along with Cryer, they include Emmanuel Sharp, J’Wan Roberts, and Milos Uzan.