March Madness Day One didn’t start fast, but the day brought upsets and big performances. Most of the lottery-level prospects will play tomorrow, but there are still notable games to break down. Let’s discuss five notable prospect performances from Thursday’s games.

Egor Demin vs VCU

15 points (6-10), 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 turnovers

Demin started fast for BYU, helping hold a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Despite shooting below 30% from deep on the season, Demin sank 3-7 threes, including impressive off-dribble shots. It’s much easier to understand his projection as a lead guard with the shot falling like it did.

egor demin vs VCU – impressive shotmaking off the dribble and off the ball, found his way downhill, really struggled with pressure/decisions on some of these plays. good summation of his strengths and weaknesses [image or embed] — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 8:26 PM

He struggled with VCU’s pressure, succumbing to double teams and rushing his processor even in open space. Denim’s two assists tied for the lowest mark of the season for him. Still, he flashed the traits that make him an intriguing long-term prospect.

Chaz Lanier vs Wofford

29 points (11-24), 1 assist, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 steals, 1 block

Tennessee handled a strong Wofford team on Thursday, led by Chaz Lanier’s usual offensive goodness. The 23-year-old senior couldn’t miss, singing the nets en route to sinking 6 of his 13 3-point attempts. Rick Barnes spammed curl screens and movement sets for Lanier, and he dropped in shots to showcase his impressive shot versatility and touch.

chaz lanier vs VCU – drilled shot after shot off movement going all directions, was active on defense, did not score in the paint all game. lanier does what he does [image or embed] — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 8:36 PM

Lanier’s limitations offensively still flashed, even in a high-scoring bout. He didn’t attempt a shot in the paint or once at the rim and drew one foul in transition. Lanier’s off-screen game will carry his prospect value. His shooting and size should help him garner prospect intrigue, even if Lanier never develops into a great driver.

Bennett Stirtz vs Missouri

21 points (8-11), 4 assists, 1 rebound, 4 turnovers, 1 steal

Bennett Stirtz controlled Drake’s popular upset of sixth-seeded Missouri, despite a quieter second half. Stirtz made difficult shots off of the dribble, dropping in a floater three and attacking the basket for shots at the hoop. In the second half, Stirtz shifted to passing mode, finding open teammates in Missouri’s press.

When Stirtz faced Missouri’s half-court defense, he struggled at times to generate open looks. The Tigers targeted Stirtz a bit on defense, exploiting their size and explosion advantages. These are noteworthy concerns for an undoubtedly elite college player’s translation, but Stirtz displayed the shotmaking and playmaking requisite of a first-round pick.

Asa Newell vs Gonzaga

20 points (6-10), 1 assist, 8 rebounds, 4 turnovers

Despite Gonzaga’s rocking of the Bulldogs from the start, Newell’s energy and interior scoring popped. Newell thrived on the offensive glass, creating second-chance opportunities and drawing fouls. He drops in push shots from all over the floor, showcasing his impressive touch in the intermediate.

Newell’s defense didn’t stand out, but his energy and mobility are clear positives. His main improvement area, passing and decision-making, hampered him today, especially against pressure. He ended his season on a solid note, setting him up to land in the lottery.