The lights of March Madness shine brightest in the moments before the madness truly begins. And on Tuesday night in Dayton, the stage is set for a First Four matchup with the intensity of a Final Four battle.

North Carolina. San Diego State. Two programs with vastly different journeys are now colliding for the right to keep their season alive.

The Tar Heels’ presence in the Field of 68 wasn’t without controversy. A 1-12 record against Quad 1 opponents had many believing UNC would be left out of the bracket entirely. Yet, a top-five non-conference strength of schedule and a late-season surge – losing only to Duke since February 10 – was enough to convince the selection committee.

UNC enters as a 4.5-point favorite, but that number doesn’t tell the full story. Yes, the Tar Heels are rolling. Yes, RJ Davis is one of the most dynamic guards in the country. But when it comes to their style of play, the challenge ahead is immense.

College Basketball Best Bets for North Carolina vs. San Diego State

All North Carolina vs. San Diego State odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Mar. 18.

Spread

North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina -4.5 Moneyline

North Carolina -195, San Diego State +165

North Carolina -195, San Diego State +165 Over/Under

142.5

142.5 Game Time

9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Location

UD Arena | Dayton, OH

UD Arena | Dayton, OH How To Watch

TruTV

San Diego State’s Defensive Wall

The Aztecs aren’t just a tough team – they’re built to make life miserable for offenses like UNC’s. San Diego State ranks sixth in the nation in points per possession allowed in transition (per Synergy), effectively neutralizing one of the Tar Heels’ greatest strengths.

UNC thrives on running the floor – they push the pace, get out in transition, and force defenses to scramble. But against the perimeter size and physicality of SDSU, open lanes to the basket will be hard to find.

The Aztecs’ defensive discipline extends beyond transition play. They rank in the top 20 nationally in three-point percentage allowed, forcing opponents to take contested shots from deep. The Tar Heels aren’t a prolific outside shooting team – they can make threes but rank just 228th in three-point attempt rate. SDSU’s defensive game plan will be simple: pack the paint, force UNC to shoot over them, and contest everything.

The Battle of Strengths and Weaknesses

For all of UNC’s offensive firepower, they’ll be tested in ways they haven’t been during their ACC schedule. SDSU has the 16th-ranked near-proximity attempt rate defense, meaning finding shots at the rim will be a challenge. The Aztecs don’t just protect the basket; they make you uncomfortable at every level.

But North Carolina has something that SDSU doesn’t: pure offensive talent.

RJ Davis is a preseason National Player of the Year favorite, Elliot Cadeau is a gifted ball-handler, and Seth Trimble can take over games. The Tar Heels can score in a variety of ways, but they will need to adjust to the physicality and defensive intensity SDSU brings.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, are the bigger, stronger team. They want this game to be a slugfest. They want to turn every possession into a battle of attrition, where bodies collide in the paint and points come at a premium.

The Vegas Line: Where Is the Edge?

UNC’s recent 8-1 ATS record suggests they are peaking at the right time. The Heels rank 14th in Haslametrics’ Momentum metric, a sign that they are riding a wave of confidence. But that confidence was built largely in ACC play – a conference that, outside of Duke, has been largely underwhelming this season.

San Diego State, on the other hand, has proven itself in the toughest battles. Wins over Houston and Creighton on neutral floors solidified their NCAA Tournament résumé. The Mountain West as a whole has struggled in March, but SDSU is the exception, not the rule.

Best Bets: The Under (142.5)

The betting line opened at 145.5 and has dropped three points, signaling sharp action on the under. And it’s easy to see why.

San Diego State’s elite defense and slow tempo will dictate the pace. The Aztecs rank 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and they’ve held top-tier offenses to well below their season averages – including Creighton (53 points), Houston (65 in regulation), and UC San Diego (58).

Conversely, the Aztecs’ offense is the lowest-ranked unit on the floor (111th in adjusted efficiency). Head coach Brian Dutcher will slow this game to a crawl, forcing UNC into long possessions and grinding the shot clock down.

A low-scoring, physical battle favors SDSU.

Best Player Prop: Elliot Cadeau Under 5.5 Assists

One more number worth noting: Elliot Cadeau’s assist totals dip against Quad 1 opponents.

Against top-tier competition, Cadeau takes more shots and distributes less. SDSU’s elite defense limits assists on made baskets, further pushing this trend in favor of the under. I think the Heels will need him to be more of a shot-taker tonight than a facilitator, which correlates with the underplay.

Under 5.5 assists (-156 at BetOnline)

Under 4.5 assists (+130 at Bovada, for a higher-risk play)

Prediction: A Tight, Gritty Battle in Dayton

UNC has the talent. SDSU has the physicality.

The Heels must prove they can execute in the half-court and handle the Aztecs’ defensive pressure. SDSU, meanwhile, must find enough offense to capitalize on UNC’s weaknesses.

The winner advances. The loser goes home. I won’t be surprised to see the Aztecs advance tonight, but the under is the play.

And that, in the end, is what March is all about.