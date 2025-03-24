March Madness 2025 Odds: Who Are The Betting Favorites Heading Into The Sweet 16?

March Madness is known for incredible upsets and teams making improbable runs. However, the tournament in 2025 has been chalky. The biggest upset we’ve seen is #12 McNeese vs. #5 Clemson in the Round of 64.

Other than McNeese’s win, the favorites have generally been coming out on top. This is the first tournament since 2007 where no #12 seed or higher is in the Swee 16. Heading into the next round, who are the betting favorites?

All four #1 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16

The lowest odds to win the National Championship headed into the Sweet 16:

#1 (East) Duke Blue Devils (+225)

Duke was not the overall #1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That was given to the Auburn Tigers. Despite that, the Blue Devils have dominated their opponents through the first two rounds. There was speculation that Cooper Flagg’s ankle injury would keep him off the court. Luckily, Flagg healed quickly and has been available for Duke. Through the first two rounds, Duke is outscoring their opponents, 182-115. They beat Mount St. Mary’s 93-49 in the Round of 64 and then Baylor 89-66 in the Round of 32. In the Sweet 16, Duke will face the Arizona Wildcats. According to odds via NCAA sportsbook BetOnline, the Blue Devils have the lowest odds (+225) to win the National Championship.

#1 (West) Florida Gators (+400)

With a 30-4 finish, Florida earned a #1 seed in the West Region. The Gators went 14-4 in SEC play this season and won the SEC Conference tournament vs. a tough Tennessee team. Walter Clayton Jr. was named a first-team All-American for the Gators this season. He’s been clutch in March Madness for Florida. In the Round of 64, the Gators eased past Norfolk State and won 95-69. Todd Golden and the Gators had Danny Hurley and UConn in the Round of 32. The Huskies gave their best effort but lost 77-75 to Flordia. It was a massive win for the Gators and they had to make a comeback. Their odds of (+400) are the second lowest to win March Madness in 2025. Flordia has Mayland in the Sweet 16.

#1 (Midwest) Houston Cougars (+500)

The Houston Cougars went 30-4 in 2024-25 and won the Big 12 Conference tournament. Head coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the top programs in the country. For the sixth consecutive season, his Cougars have advanced to the Sweet 16. They ended Gonzaga’s nine-year streak of at least making the second weekend of March Madness. Offensively, senior guard L.J. Cryer leads the team with (15.6) points per game this season. He had 30 points in Houston’s 81-76 win vs. Gonzaga on Sunday. The Cougars are set to face #4 Purdue in the Sweet 16. According to odds via NCAA sportsbook BetOnline, the Cougars are (+500) to win the National Championship.