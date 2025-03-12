With Selection Sunday approaching, the NCAA Tournament bubble picture is becoming clearer. Using AI analysis powered by ChatGPT’s Deep Research, we’ve crunched the latest data to predict which bubble teams will hear their name called and which will be left out. Based on recent performances, strength of schedule, and key wins, here’s a look at the last four in, first four out, and what each team needs to do to secure a spot in March Madness.

Here are ChatGPT’s Deep Research’s thoughts on the March Madness bracket bubble:

March Madness Bubble Breakdown: Last Four In & First Four Out

Last Four In (Projected to Make the Tournament)

Oklahoma Why? Strong 6 Quad 1 wins , solid NET ranking (47) , and a tough schedule (SOS #31) .

Strong , solid , and a . Concern? Finished 6–12 in SEC play, which is a weak record. Indiana Why? Top-15 SOS (#14) , solid NET ranking (52) , and a few key wins.

, solid , and a few key wins. Concern? Only 4 Quad 1 wins and a losing Big Ten record. Xavier Why? A late-season surge (7 straight wins) helped them sneak into the conversation. NET (44) is decent.

A (7 straight wins) helped them sneak into the conversation. is decent. Concern? Only 2 Quad 1 wins, which is the fewest of any team in the “Last Four In”. Ohio State Why? Best NET ranking (37) of any bubble team and 6 Quad 1 wins against strong competition.

Best of any bubble team and against strong competition. Concern? 14 total losses and sub-.500 conference record make them vulnerable.

First Four Out (Just Miss the Cut)

Boise State Why? NET (45) is solid, and they’re 2–5 in Quad 1 games , better than some other bubble teams.

is solid, and they’re , better than some other bubble teams. Why Out? Weak schedule (SOS #78) and not enough statement wins. North Carolina Why? Good SOS (#18) and finished strong in the ACC.

and finished strong in the ACC. Why Out? 1–11 record in Quad 1 games is a massive red flag. Texas Why? 5 Quad 1 wins , solid NET (42) , and played a strong schedule (SOS #54) .

, solid , and played a . Why Out? Finished the season 2–7 in their last 9 games, showing inconsistency. Colorado State Why? NET (54) is decent, and they have some good mid-major wins.

is decent, and they have some good mid-major wins. Why Out? Only 1 Quad 1 win, weak SOS (#91), and a lack of signature wins against tournament teams.

Bubble Teams Key Metrics

Team NET Rank Strength of Schedule (SOS) Quad 1 Record Estimated Probability of Making the Tournament Oklahoma 47 31 6–10 ~65% Indiana 52 14 4–12 ~65% Xavier 44 73 2–8 ~66% Ohio State 37 22 6–11 ~38% Boise State 45 78 2–5 ~35% North Carolina 40 18 1–11 ~30% Texas 42 54 5–10 ~30% Colorado State 54 91 1–5 <20%

Final Thoughts

Oklahoma & Indiana are likely the safest bets to get in based on resume strength and quality wins .

are likely the safest bets to get in based on . Xavier & Ohio State are in, but barely. If a bid thief emerges, Ohio State is in trouble.

are in, but barely. If a emerges, Ohio State is in trouble. Boise State & North Carolina need at least one more quality win in their conference tournaments.

need in their conference tournaments. Texas & Colorado State need deep runs in their respective tournaments to have a shot.

This race is tight, and any upsets in conference tourneys could shake up the bubble. Selection Sunday will be chaotic.