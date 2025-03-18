Top-seeded Duke may not have the best player in the country, Cooper Flagg, fully available for the early rounds of March Madness.

Flagg badly sprained his ankle while landing after a rebound against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal. He was helped off the court and X-rays were negative.

“We’re hopeful he can start to progress starting tomorrow [Monday] with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said on Sunday. “So, our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that’s his goal as well.”

Caution Probably Best Early With Flagg

Duke will play against the winner of American vs. Mount St. Mary’s, which takes place Wednesday. Duke will be heavily favored to win against either team.

With that in mind, it would make sense for the Blue Devils to exercise caution with Flagg. The main hope is he can be at his best when it’s most needed. This tournament will feature several games in a hurry for teams that go deep, something Duke is hoping to do. Risking Flagg playing on an ankle that isn’t adequately recovered against teams which shouldn’t pose a threat seems unwise.

It’s worth remembering Duke did win its final two games — the semifinals and championship –of the ACC Tournament without Flagg.

All Eyes On Flagg

This is undoubtedly the moment a lot of people have been waiting for in terms of watching an individual prospect. Viewed as a franchise-altering talent, there is immense curiosity to see how well Flagg performs during March Madness.

He is the betting favorite to win National Player of the Year, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are all bottoming out in the hopes of a shot at Flagg in this summer’s Draft.