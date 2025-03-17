March Madness gets underway this week and ahead of the busiest time of year for college basketball, we take a look at who has the best odds of winning this year’s National Championship.

Who is favorite to win the National Championship?

Despite all the talk surrounding Duke this year, it is Florida that is coming into March Madness as the marginally preferred favorites for what would be their third National Championship.

Florida has won their last six games and they come into the NCAA tournament as a number one seed, however they weren’t selected as the overall No. 1 on Sunday.

This season the No. 1 overall seed was picked as the Auburn Tigers on Selection Sunday but despite being selected as the top contenders, the side has lost three of their last four games against Texas A&M, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Auburn are currently priced at +400 to win the National Championship according to the best NCAA betting sites, behind this year’s favorites with Florida +360.

Duke Blue Devils come just before Auburn in the latest March Madness odds and it is hard to write them off with future superstar Cooper Flagg within their ranks.

Although Flagg picked up an ankle injury in his last game for Duke, he is expected to return ahead of the Blue Devils’ first game in March Madness on Friday night with a big run expected from the team after heartbreak in the Elite 8 last year.

Outside of the top three contenders this year there is still plenty of challengers who could pose a serious threat to the favorites including UConn, who are bidding to become just the second team in history to win three National Championships in a row.

UConn are currently priced at +5000 to win back to back to back championships with the price reflecting what would be an unbelievable feat in the NCAA.

March Madness latest odds

See below for the latest March Madness 2025 odds, with Florida preferred as this year’s favorites.