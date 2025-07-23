It’s official. Marcus Smart will wear a purple and gold jersey starting this upcoming 2025-26 campaign and has already attended the press at his introductory news conference on Tuesday. One of the first persons he credited was none other than Luka Doncic, who showed genuine interest in being teammates.

“When you get a guy like Luka calling… checking on you, trying to see where you’re at, to see if you want to come join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here,” the former Celtics star said in Los Angeles. “For him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot.”

Marcus had to clear waivers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Wizards and finally inked a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers. As for the L.A. organization, they waived guards Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin to have access to the biannual exception to sign the 31-year-old.

When asked about what his role will be in the team, Smart was confident. “Just to be me,” he expressed. “Come in and do what I do and that’s [being] a tenacious defender, just bringing the intensity that I bring, my leadership, my basketball IQ, as well. But just being the pest that I’ve always been.”

Just the fact that the Slovenian superstar was so present in encouraging the veteran to play in California, goes to show that Luka is building a long-term alliance for the future. This is why the ex-Boston athlete is convinced that the Lakers have what it takes to conquer the NBA championship.

“I think we stack right up there with the best of them,” Marcus assured. “And I think we can [compete]. Our ceiling is high. I think there’s no ceiling. I think if we all lock in and come and do what we’re supposed to do, we can have a real good shot at it.”

The veteran guard never thought he would end up playing for the purple and gold, as he represented the Celtics during his first nine years in the NBA. However, now he feels grateful for the opportunity, considering that due to injuries he only competed in 54 games over the past two campaigns with thee Wizards and Grizzlies.

“I’m very motivated,” expressed the new recruit. “The last two years for me was, in my eyes, a disappointment. Injuries kind of stopped me and held me back. But, like I told my wife and my family, everything happens for a reason. And it’s funny that 12 years ago, I could have been here and now it’s full circle and I’m here.”