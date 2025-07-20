Marcus Smart Expected To Join Lakers After Wizards Buyout

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing a buyout with the Washington Wizards. League Insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line was first to report.

The contract is reportedly worth $11 million over two years with the second year being a player option.

Smart played 34 games last season, averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He shot 34.8 percent from three. He only played 20 games the previous season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

The 31 year old has dealt with various injuries the last couple seasons.

At his best, Smart could provide an elite defender on the perimeter and make life easier for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar is believed to have made a serious effort to recruit Smart and play alongside him.

Smart played nine seasons in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best defensive guards in the league. He won the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Defensive First Team three times.

In addition to the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are also believed to have pursued Smart heavily. Los Angeles is expected to waive Shake Milton to create a roster spot.

Smart Necessary Addition After Finney-Smith Departure

Defense certainly looks to be a weak spot for the Lakers currently and a healthy Smart will help address that.

Losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency was a huge blow. He not only has more size than Smart and more switchable, he has also been a better three-point shooter over the last several seasons.

There is very little risk in this move for the Lakers but it is also hard to view this as something that significantly alters the trajectory of this team. Smart has become fairly anonymous the last couple seasons with the Grizzlies and Wizards.

Smart figures to come off the bench but could well feature in closing lineups depending on what the Lakers need.

Wizards Create More Opportunity For Youth

As a result of the buyout, the likes of Tre Johnson, Cam Whitmore and Malaki Branham should be in line for greater opportunity.

Bub Carrington and — as of now — CJ McCollum figure to be the starting backcourt. As Johnson increases his comfort level, that will likely change.

What happens with veterans McCollum and Khris Middleton moving forward will be interesting to see. The Wizards are very young beyond those two and need the leadership.

However, those two players could be eyeing a more competitive opportunity and look to take a similar path to Smart.