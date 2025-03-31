Ever since Mark Cuban sold his Mavericks’ majority share to the Adelson family back in December of 2023, he’s been brutally honest about his experience running the club, as well as critical of the decisions the club has made ever since. He even thought he would remain in charge of operations, but that role was handed to Nico Harrison.

After Luka Doncic’s surprising trade out of Dallas, chaos has ensued for the team. A recent Facebook comment from a Mavs employee criticized his role in the organization, and he went full throttle against the remark, recalling how owning the franchise never made sense financially.

“You didn’t say a word when [your bonus] showed up in your account. Did you? Sure looked good when we made it to the finals, didn’t it?” the famous billionaire replied to the former employee’s post about how he should’ve ran things in Dallas.

Mark then added: “I did every damn thing I could for 23 years. Kept prices lower than not only any NBA team, but lower than college teams too. I had $2 tickets for multiple years. When I sold there were always 4k tickets under $29. I made money 2 out of 23 years I was the majority owner.

“Lost hundreds of millions of dollars. And you kept on collecting your salary. So my dirty dollars didn’t get a peep out of you those 23 years. Or when you got your check every two weeks. Or when you got your bonus.”

Cuban gave out bonuses to the employees of the Mavericks when he sold his majority share to thank them for their time together. “Go back to what I said when I sold the team,” he recalled. “I didnt want my kids and family to have to deal with people like you. I honestly got tired of the growing number of fans who became pricks on social media.”

The billionaire said that the Facebook comment just confirmed he was right to sell his share. “People exactly like you. I paid your salary. I paid you a bonus I didn’t have to give you,” he assured. “Nico and the new owners do something none of us liked and you decide to try to f— with me. Thank you for confirming I made the right decision.”