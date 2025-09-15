Mark Cuban recently called out Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for free-throw violations

Despite selling the majority of his stake in the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban is still a part-owner. He is one of the most vocal owners in all of professional sports.

Recently, Mark Cuban was on the Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. Cuban was asked about officiating in the NBA. Without being prompted, Mark Cuban mentioned Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for a unique reason. He emphasized how Edwards steps over the line on his free-throw routine. However, refs refuse to call it. That’s why Mark Cuban made a public comment about Anthony Edwards’ continuous free-throw violation.

Will the NBA crack down on Anthony Edwards’ free-throw routine?

Mark Cuban says he talked to the league about Anthony Edwards stepping over the line on free throws “Watch Anthony Edwards when he takes a free throw shot. Watch when he shoots his free throws. Every single time he steps over the line – every time.”pic.twitter.com/MKl3mM1oTH — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 12, 2025



Speaking with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Mark Cuban was adamant that Anthony Edwards steps over the line on his free throw attempts. Cuban specifically mentioned how he used to send in clips to the league office of Shaquille O’Neal. Back in the day, Shaq stepped over the line on his free throws, and due to Cuban’s persistence, the league started to call a violation.

In the NBA rulebook, it states that a player cannot cross ” the plane of the free throw line” until the ball touches the basket ring. It’s extremely common for players to step over the free-throw line before the ball is in the hoop. This is a loosely enforced rule that often gets swept under the rug. Players like Anthony Edwards take advantage of this, and Mark Cuban wants to see it end.

As a recognized voice across the league, how much sway will Mark Cuban have? Could he be the driving force behind Anthony Edwards possibly changing his free-throw routine? Over his first five seasons, Anthony Edwards has made .804% of his free throws. His .874% in 2024-25 was a new career-high from the charity stripe.

While Mark Cuban wants a change to happen, Anthony Edwards is one of the young faces of the NBA. If the league hasn’t called a lane violation over his first five seasons, why would that change in 2025-26? Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 6.4 free-throw attempts per game. Mark Cuban has vocalized his frustration with Anthony Edwards repeatedly stepping over the line on his free-throw routine. Will there be a change in the future to stop Edwards?