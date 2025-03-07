Mark Cuban said the Mavericks needed a ‘better deal’ when they traded Luka Doncic

The 2024-25 season has spiraled out of control for the Dallas Mavericks. A combination of injuries and trades has changed the Dallas’ championship window.

With Luka Doncic, the team was a title contender. However, GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Lakers. Instead of shopping Doncic and getting the best deal possible, Harrison only spoke with LA. Former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban spoke with the WFAA television station in Dallas. Cuban simply said the Mavericks needed a “better deal” when they traded Luka Doncic.

Does Nico Harrison regret the way he traded Luka Doncic?

Mark Cuban: “If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that’s one thing, just get a better deal. No disrespect to Anthony Davis…If we had gotten 4 Unprotected No. 1’s and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation.” (via @wfaa) pic.twitter.com/wIqdVNMh4w — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 7, 2025



It’s not often that a team trades a 25-year-old perennial All-NBA talent. When the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, it shocked the entire league. Not only did Dallas part ways with a top-five player in the NBA, but the way they did it was surprising. General manager Nico Harrison only spoke with Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka about a deal for Doncic.

He didn’t contact anyone else to see what he could get for his superstar PG. Instead, the Mavs got Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. Former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban doesn’t believe that was nearly enough for Doncic at this stage in his career. Cuban spoke with WFAA Dallas and said the Mavericks needed a “better deal” when they traded Luka.

He said the Mavs should have received four unprotected first-round picks, along with Anthony Davis and Max Christie. If Dallas had gotten that in return, this would all be a different story. However, Nico Harrison only got two players and one pick in exchange for his All-NBA PG. Harrison was fleeced. To make matters worse, Davis has played one game for Dallas since he was traded from LA. Including a game Friday vs. Memphis, the Mavs have 19 games left in the regular season.