Mark Cuban wants Dennis Lindsey to return to the Dallas Mavericks’ front office

Following a 116-114 loss on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks dropped to 3-8 to begin the 2025-26 season. General manager Nico Harrison had lost the trust of owner Patrick Dumont.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Mavericks parted ways with GM Nico Harrison after four seasons. In the meantime, assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Ricardi will lead basketball operations on an interim basis. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that Mark Cuban wants the front office to re-hire Dennis Lindsey. He was the general manager of the Utah Jazz for nine seasons.

Dennis Lindsey has the support of Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban

According to league sources, the Mavericks are moving quickly to find their next general manager. To the delight of Dallas fans, Nico Harrison was fired on Tuesday morning. Harrison was the GM who traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the 2024-25 deadline. It was a trade that owner Patrick Dumont tried to support. Since then, Dumont has become more hands-on with the team’s basketball operations. A sign that Nico Harrison was on his way out.

NBA insider Tim Bontemps reported that minority owner Mark Cuban has one name in mind to help the Mavericks. He wants Dennis Lindsey to rejoin the front office. Lindsey was with Dallas during the 2023-24 season. The 56-year-old was crucial in helping Nico Harrison construct trades to help Dallas make a run to the NBA Finals in 2024. Despite losing the Finals, Dallas had built a contending roster.

Dennis Lindsey has been in the Pistons front office in each of the last two seasons. He was not with Dallas when Nico Harrison made the blockbuster trade to send Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Mark Cuban would love to see Dennis Lindsey come back to Dallas. That would be massive for the future of their franchise. Tim Bontemps noted that owner Patrick Dumont and Mark Cuban have been in more frequent contact over the last few months.

For now, head coach Jason Kidd’s job is safe. He signed a multi-year extension with the Mavericks this offseason. Additionally, Dallas blocked the Knicks from being able to interview Kidd for their previous head coaching vacancy. The team is still committed to Kidd long-term. However, if the season begins to spiral out of control, Kidd’s job security could start to waiver. Dallas is at home on Wednesday, November 12, to face the Suns.