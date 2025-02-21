NBA

Mark Williams' agent says Lakers were wrong to fail him in physical test

It has been two weeks already since the Lakers decided to rescind their contract with Mark Williams, reportedly because the Hornets big man failed to pass the team’s physical examination. This is why the player’s agent has decided to issue a statement disputing the purple and gold team’s decision. 

Ever since sources told ESPN that the seven-foot athlete didn’t succeed with the test, both Williams and the Charlotte organization reacted shockingly to the news. “The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical.

“Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity,” agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management said in the statement. The media asked the Los Angeles franchise for a response, but they declined to answer.

The centre hadn’t played a game for the Hornets since February 5, as he was listed on the injury report with “return to play conditioning” before being upgraded to available. The third-year veteran has been averaging 15.3 points on 58.1% shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this campaign.

Williams told the press recently that he didn’t believe that his health was the only reason behind the controversial decision. “I don’t think it was solely because of my physical,” Mark shared. “I felt like I could have contributed to them. But, obviously, they had second thoughts.”

In both team’s return from the All-Star break on Wednesday evening, LeBron James dunked over the Charlotte star, and was later asked what it felt to face the player who just weeks ago was a part of his team, before the deal was nixed.

“He was never a teammate,” said the Lakers forward. “He never stepped into the locker room. He never came [in]. We never seen him. We know the trade went down, but we never seen him. So when it got rescinded, it was just back to what it was before. So, it was no different.”