Willard calls out Maryland’s travel budget decisions

Speaking at a press conference before his team takes on Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Maryland coach Kevin Willard brought up a decision from earlier in the season that still doesn’t sit right with him. After a December win over Syracuse in New York, Willard asked if the team could stay an extra night in the city to celebrate Christmas together. The school said no — it was too expensive.

The story, resurfaced during March Madness media availability, was Willard’s way of signaling a bigger problem. He framed it as an example of how Maryland is cutting corners in ways that directly affect players. “We’re not going to be a top program making decisions like that,” he said.

Maryland lags behind in NIL, according to Willard

That quote wasn’t the only one that stood out. Willard also said Maryland has “by far the lowest” NIL in the power conferences. He pointed out how NIL allows other schools to keep players longer and add experienced talent. “That’s why we’ve had to go so young,” he said.

Damon Evans’ future adds uncertainty

The comment adds to a growing list of signs that Willard is unhappy with the direction — and leadership — of the athletic department. Athletic Director Damon Evans is rumored to be in talks with SMU. Willard didn’t confirm anything, but said there are “some changes that are going to be made soon.”

He also noted that it’s hard to talk about a long-term contract when the athletic director might be leaving. Willard said he’s had good conversations with university president Darryll Pines, but didn’t offer any support for Evans staying on.

Maryland’s internal issues go public during March Madness

So far, there’s been no public response from Maryland leadership. But the quotes speak for themselves. A coach in the middle of a tournament run chose to make internal issues public. That’s not accidental — it’s pressure.

Between travel budget complaints, NIL issues, and administrative uncertainty, Willard is sending a message. If Maryland wants to compete like a power program, it has to act like one. Right now, he clearly doesn’t think it is.