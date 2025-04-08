Freshman Center Derik Queen Projects as Top-10 Pick Following Standout Year with Terrapins

Derik Queen, the 6-foot-10 center from Baltimore, made an indelible mark during his freshman year at the University of Maryland. Averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, Queen’s performance earned him First-Team All-Big Ten honors and the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Year. His 15 double-doubles highlighted his consistency and impact on the court. ​

NCAA Tournament Heroics

Queen’s poise under pressure was on full display during the NCAA Tournament. In a thrilling second-round matchup against Colorado State, he delivered a game-winning fadeaway jumper, securing a 72-71 victory and propelling the Terrapins to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. Reflecting on his time at Maryland, Queen cherished the camaraderie with his teammates and that unforgettable shot against Colorado State. ​

Announcing his decision on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt, Queen expressed gratitude towards his family, teammates, and former coach Kevin Willard, who recently departed for Villanova. “I’m entering the 2025 NBA Draft,” Queen stated, signaling his readiness to transition to the professional level. ​

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Maryland star freshman & Big Ten Freshman of the Year Derik Queen will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility and declare for the 2025 NBA draft. Queen announced live with fellow 🐢 Scott Van Pelt on Late Night with SVPpic.twitter.com/2CtAOWvChI — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) April 5, 2025

NBA Draft Projections and Comparisons

Queen is widely projected as a top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Analysts have drawn comparisons between his versatile skill set and that of NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, earning him the nickname “Baby Jokić.” His exceptional ball-handling and passing abilities for a player of his size make him a unique prospect. As Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman notes, Queen’s polished offensive game may be too compelling for lottery teams to overlook. ​

Queen’s departure marks a significant transition for Maryland basketball. With the entire starting lineup from the previous season moving on and Buzz Williams stepping in as the new head coach, the Terrapins face a period of rebuilding. Queen’s legacy, highlighted by his record-breaking freshman scoring and memorable tournament performances, will be remembered as a high point in the program’s history. ​

Derik Queen in his Final College game vs Florida tonight… 27 PTS (8-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 10-10 FTs)

5 REBS

2 STLS Where yall have bro going in the draft since my #2 draft board of best players available isn’t cutting it??? pic.twitter.com/mGQRJrqfnD — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 28, 2025

As Queen prepares for the next chapter in his basketball career, his blend of size, skill, and on-court intelligence positions him as a promising prospect for NBA teams seeking a dynamic presence in the frontcourt. The 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will reveal the next destination for this talented young athlete.