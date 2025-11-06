Massive Fire Engulfs Home of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

A large fire destroyed a home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra early Thursday, with officials saying more than 20 units were dispatched to battle the blaze for more than five hours.

Erik Spoelstra Was Not Home When Fire Began

According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, Spoelstra was not home when the fire began, and no injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials announced “the home was unoccupied” when the call came in at 4:36 a.m. as a “structure fire at single-family residence.”

Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m. He arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed.

As several fire crews worked to try to contain the blaze, Spoelstra was seen walking around the outside of the property in a state of shock and disbelief.

Happening Now: Crews battling a House Fire since 4am at a SW Miami-Dade home believed to be registered to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. The house is destroyed, we hope everyone is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZ78Rkowa1 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 6, 2025

CBS News Miami said firemen fought the flames engulfing the 5,700-square-foot, 5-bedroom, and 3½-bathroom house behind a stone wall at Davis Road and Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

“We found fire that was as tall as the trees,” said Miami Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd.

Much of the home was reduced to charred rubble and two structures were heavily damaged, according to drone footage captured by CBS affiliate WFOR in Miami.

Spoelstra Purchased House In December 2023

The fire was contained to the property owned by Spoelstra and no nearby homes were damaged.

“Our units came in and did an excellent job,” Byrd added.

Per the Miami Herald, the house was built in 1985 and sits on a 43,000-square-foot lot, according to the Miami-Dade property appraiser. Property records show Spoelstra bought the home in December 2023.

County records show there is an open permit on the property for work being done on a tile roof.

Spoelstra is in his 18th season as head coach of the Heat. He finalized a deal last month to serve as coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Heat were scheduled to be off Thursday and will play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.