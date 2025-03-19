In the most recent clash between Warriors and Knicks, Draymond Green battled it throughout the night with Karl-Anthony Towns. After numerous on-court confrontations between both stars, the four-time champion kept the drama going with some negative comments after New York’s 97-94 road loss this weekend.

A great part of the New York squad, including Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, MarJon Beauchamp, P.J. Tucker and even head coach Tom Thibodeau, embraced Draymond postgame, while KAT went straight into the locker room as the final buzzer went off.

It all started one week earlier when Green accused Towns of missing Golden State‘s victory at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, suggesting he didn’t want to confront Jimmy Butler, who is his former Timberwolves teammate.

“If I’m KAT, I’m looking at these dudes like ‘What’s the deal?’” The New York Knicks may have bigger issues than Draymond Green 👀 ALL THE SMOKE Unplugged is available on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/UxwN3rynbq — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) March 18, 2025

Now, during a recent All The Smoke podcast show, host Matt Barnes said that the Knicks players were wrong not to defend his teammate from Draymond’s comments. Green eventually gave a poor apology after learning his accusations were baseless and wrong. “Oh, man, That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that.

“But my comments that I made, was that ‘what I heard was this. And that’s what I heard.’ So I do send my well wishes to him and his family,” he told reporters. “We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate. You never wish that on anybody.

Despite Barnes confronting the fact that the Golden State star was wrong, the ex-NBA champion showed plenty of respect towards him, even calling him a future Hall of Famer: “First ballot, I think so, four time champion two time Olympian, All Star, Defensive Player of the Year, one of the greatest teams of all time, I think first ballot is stamped.”

On his podcast show, Matt then added: “If you just look at the statistical numbers people would question that but when you look at the accolades and what he’s meant for that organization I think that puts him over the top.”