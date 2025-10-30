Mavericks’ Anthony Davis Exits Pacers Game With ‘Lower Leg Soreness’

Dallas Mavericks star center Anthony Davis exited Wednesday’s 107-105 home win over the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter after what the team described as “left lower leg soreness.”

The Mavericks ruled out Davis at halftime with Indiana leading 55-52.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMenamin, Davis stood up cautiously after scoring a basket and signaled to the bench that he needed to exit the game.

Davis crouched down on the sideline for several seconds when the Mavs called a timeout with 4:12 remaining in the opening quarter and then headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

He finished with four points, four rebounds, and one steal in just six minutes of action.

“He tried to return — didn’t want to take any chances,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ll see how he feels moving forward.”

Davis Was Listed As Probable On Pregame Injury Report

Davis played at least 32 minutes in each of Dallas’ first four games.

However, he’d been listed as probable on the pregame injury report because of bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, a condition that causes swelling, irritation, and inflammation of the Achilles tendon.

Davis played in only nine regular-season games for Dallas last season after arriving as the centerpiece in the return package of the Luka Doncic blockbuster trade.

The 6-foot-10 Davis was recovering from an abdominal injury at the time of the trade and strained his adductor in his Mavs debut. He missed six weeks due to that adductor injury.

Davis Underwent Eye Procedure Over The Summer

During the offseason, Davis also underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered near the end of the 2024-25 season. He sustained his right eye injury in Dallas’ 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on April 2.

His teammate, Daniel Gafford, inadvertently elbowed him in his eye. He left the game bleeding and returned with a bandage above his right eye. A cut above his eye required four stitches.

Davis, 32, is now required to wear goggles for the rest of his career.

The Mavs entered Wednesday’s game without three key rotation players.

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has no timetable to return from a torn ACL suffered in March. Center Daniel Gafford also has yet to make his season debut after spraining his ankle in the first practice of training camp, and center Dereck Lively II sat out his second straight game because of a sprained knee.

The Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Saturday.