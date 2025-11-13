Mavericks, Anthony Davis Mulling Trade After Nico Harrison Firing

The Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis are considering whether to pursue an in-season trade after team governor Patrick Dumont fired president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday.

“It’s believed the Mavericks will work with Davis’ camp over the next two-plus months as they decide whether to pursue an in-season trade,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday.

“Davis’ agent Rich Paul and Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont have established a relationship that features regular contact since they were introduced at the Mavericks’ Play-In Tournament victory in Sacramento in April. The parties are thus expected to work in concert to some degree on next steps.”

Anthony Davis Has Only Played In 16 Games With Mavericks

Davis, 32, played in only nine regular-season games for Dallas last season after arriving as the centerpiece in the return package of the Luka Doncic blockbuster trade.

The 6-foot-10 Davis was recovering from an abdominal injury at the time of the trade and strained his adductor in his Mavs debut. He missed six weeks due to that adductor injury.

During the offseason, Davis also underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered near the end of the 2024-25 season. He sustained his right eye injury in Dallas’ 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on April 2.

His teammate, Daniel Gafford, inadvertently elbowed him in his eye. He left the game bleeding and returned with a bandage above his right eye. A cut above his eye required four stitches.

Davis is now required to wear goggles for the rest of his career.

Davis Remains Sidelined With Calf Strain

What’s more, Davis has missed the Mavs’ last seven games due to a left calf strain, which he sustained during the first quarter of a 107-105 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29.

The 10-time All-Star played at least 32 minutes in each of Dallas’ first four games.

However, he’d also been listed as probable on the injury report because of bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, a condition that causes swelling, irritation, and inflammation of the Achilles tendon.

Injuries, the Doncic trade, and Harrison’s firing could lead to Davis’ exit out of Dallas. Nothing has gone right for the Mavericks ever since last season’s shocking star swap.

The team is currently 3-9 and ranks 14th in the Western Conference standings.