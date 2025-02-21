The Mavericks fans only got a glimpse of what if means to have Anthony Davis play for your club, as the big man fell to injury during the third quarter of his debut in Dallas. The superstar, who wishes to play more as a power forward, will miss at least two more weeks due to his left adductor strain.

The team announced this Thursday their first official update since his first diagnosis, stating that the 10-time All-Star is “making good progress” and should be reevaluated in two weeks. AD was the headliner of the package deal that send Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

“Dallas Mavericks say Anthony Davis (adductor strain) is progressing well and will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” the Dallas club stated in their report. The former purple and gold center put up 26 points (10-18 FG), 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in his only 31 minutes of action for the team.

Kyrie Irving with @malika_andrews on the potential he sees in playing with Anthony Davis on the Mavs 👀 pic.twitter.com/EPYuA5OPJF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2025

Davis started by missing his first three games as a member of the Texan squad because of an abdominal strain that he suffered on January 28, which was four days before both franchises settled on the blockbuster deal. Now, he is set to miss at least 10 more games while he recovers.

The 31-year-old has participated in 43 matches this campaign so far, which means that he will fall short of the 65-game minimum to be eligible for major season accolades like the All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately for the Dallas team, their other two big men are also sidelined for an extended period of time, with Daniel Gafford suffering a grade 3 MCL sprain and Dereck Lively II with a stress fracture in his ankle, and both are expected to miss the rest of regular season.

This is why the Mavericks decided to sign seven-footer Moses Brown to a 10-day deal this Thursday, hoping to address their lack of center depth. The ex-Lakers superstar is currently averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks this year.