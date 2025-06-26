The Dallas Mavericks and star point guard Kyrie Irving agreed to a three-year, $119 million contract extension earlier this week, and the team is reportedly looking to bolster its backcourt while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Irving declined his $43 million player option for next season before signing his new deal. The extension gives the nine-time All-Star an additional $76 million, while it also helps Dallas to get below the second apron.

Mavericks Are Expected To Pursue D’Angelo Russell

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs are considered a “leading suitor” for D’Angelo Russell heading into the start of free agency. Their backups last season were Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Irving had surgery on March 26 to repair the torn ACL he suffered in a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. The three-time All-NBA member is hoping to return in January.

In the meantime, Dallas could use a veteran point guard to lead the offense until Irving’s return. It should be noted that Irving will likely be under a minutes restriction when he returns.

This means the Mavericks need a reliable guard who can stay healthy, take control of the backcourt, and potentially serve as a mentor to No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Dallas Has The $5.7 Million Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

Russell, 29, has appeared in 629 regular-season games (536 starts) across 10 seasons. The former first-rounder split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 12.6 points on 39% shooting to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 58 appearances (36 starts).

Per Spotrac, Russell signed his two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers in July 2023. He earned $17.3 million in 2023-24 and just completed his $18.69 million player option for 2024-25.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Mavericks now have the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception, thanks to Irving’s new deal, which is needed for them to sign Russell this summer.

Dallas will not be able to afford other point guards on the market, especially a player like Dennis Schroder, who is expected to command close to the full mid-level at $14.1 million.