Mavericks’ Brandon Williams’ Two-Year, $2.38M Deal Includes Non-Guaranteed $2.27M Salary For 2025-26

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams signed a two-year, minimum-salary contract on April 10. According to Spotrac, the deal includes a non-guaranteed $2,270,735 salary for 2025-26.

Mavericks’ Brandon Williams Could Lock In A Partial Guarantee Of $200,000

Williams would reportedly lock in a partial guarantee of $200,000 if he remains under contract through July 7, and that partial guarantee would increase to $850,000 if he’s still on the roster at the start of next season.

If Williams plays out the full contract, he’d have four years of NBA experience when he reaches free agency in 2026, meaning Dallas wouldn’t have the ability to make him a restricted free agent.

Williams finished his 50th and final game of his two-way contract on March 29 against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 12 points and dished out three assists, while making all six of his free throw attempts.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard Brandon Williams to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 10, 2025



Earlier this month, the Mavericks converted Williams’ two-way contract into a standard two-year deal, agents Derek Lafayette and Fess Irvin of Skyward Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania then.

“I’ve just learned how to play with All-Star caliber players, and how to contribute to winning basketball,” Williams told The Dallas Morning News at the time.

“Ultimately, just doing all that stuff and the learning comes with it. Game reps. It’s a lot different than practice. It’s not only going to help me now, but it’ll help me in the future.”

Williams Played Against P.J. Washington In The EYBL

The Mavs had an open roster spot but were unable to sign anyone until April 10 because they did not have enough cap space under the first apron. If he stays put, Brandon Williams will provide the Mavs with much-needed backcourt depth.

“B-Will is a hell of a player,” said P.J. Washington. “He’s been doing this all summer so it’s nothing new to me. I already knew how good he was. I played against him in EYBL [Elite Youth Basketball League] growing up.

“I’ve been knowing B-Will and how good he was for a long time. I’m just glad he got that opportunity to showcase it to everybody.”

Adjusting Williams’ contract also made him eligible for the postseason.

However, the Mavs suffered a 120-106 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in last week’s NBA play-in tournament. As a result, Dallas missed out on securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

In 33 games (three starts) this season, Williams averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 14.8 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 52.1% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% at the foul line.