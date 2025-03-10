The Mavericks entered Sunday’s matchup against the Suns with nine available players, but by the end of their 125-116 defeat, they only had seven. For example, Kessler Edwards returned from the locker room and entered with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with a bandage over this left eye.

The 24-year-old’s return to the court was the last substitution hat Jason Kidd was able to make last night, because he didn’t have any other options. The depleted Dallas squad suffered three injuries on Sunday afternoon, including big man Dwight Powell after chasing a rebound and guard Brandon Williams.

At least the Mavs center returned with seven stitches next to a close cut on his forehead, but in William’s case, he never returned to the court as he suffered from hamstring tightness. As if it wasn’t enough, Dallas’ Caleb Martin and Dante Exum weren’t available late in the game because they were on minutes restrictions.

Kidd was in absolute disbelief after the loss. “Never seen this, he assured. “Never been in a game where we could not take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in. At the end of the bench, usually you can put someone in.

The Mavericks tactician then added: “If they were not in [street] clothes, they were in the back getting stitches or could not move or walk. It’s tough. It is what it is, though. You’ve got to keep pushing forward.”

The list of inactive players against Phoenix was a long one, starting with Anthony Davis’ left adductor strain, Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Jaden Hardy with his right ankle sprain, Kyrie Irving’s recent torn ACL in left knee, Kai Jones (left quad strain), Dereck Lively II’s fracture, Olivier-Maxence Prosper with a right wrist sprain and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain).

The Dallas coach then cleared the tension in the air with some humor. “We can’t sign anybody, so me and Duds cost too much,” Kidd said referring to Mavs assistant coach Jared Dudley, whose NBA career ended due to an injury. “You’ve got to laugh or else this will drive you crazy.”