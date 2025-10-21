Mavericks Exercise 2026-27 Team Option on Dereck Lively II

The Dallas Mavericks have exercised their fourth-year option on Dereck Lively II’s rookie-scale contract, the team announced Monday in a press release.

The move locks in Lively’s $7.23 million salary for the 2026-27 season, putting him on track to become eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.

Dereck Lively II Entering Third Season With Mavericks

Lively, 21, is entering the third season of his four-year, $22.28 million rookie-scale contract. His deal includes club options for 2025-26 and 2026-27. Dallas exercised his 2025-26 option last October.

The 7-foot-1 big man was selected 12th overall by the Mavs in the 2023 NBA draft out of Duke.

He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 23.5 minutes per contest in 55 games (42 starts) of the 2023-24 season.

In July, Lively underwent a procedure to clean up bone spurs in the right foot that limited him to 36 games (29 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign. His foot was placed in a boot after the surgery.

Last season, Lively averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 23.1 minutes while shooting 70.2% from the field and 63% from the foul line.

Despite missing 36 straight games, he recorded eight double-doubles and scored a season-high 21 points in Dallas’ 117-111 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 9.

Lively Could Attempt More 3-Pointers This Season

During No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg’s introductory press conference, minority owner Mark Cuban hinted at a strategic change involving Lively, who could shift into a modern stretch five center role.

Cuban’s plan includes Lively taking two to three 3-point attempts per game.

“Mark Cuban just talked about Dereck Lively II potentially taking 2-3 threes per game next season and giving Dallas the ability to play five-out,” Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban posted July 10 on X.

Per Basketball Reference, Lively has attempted just two 3-pointers in the regular season over his two-year career. His lone deep shot was made during Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Cuban’s strategy seems logical, but Lively would first have to remain healthy.

Lively joined other key players to undergo surgery this year.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him sideline until at least January 2026, while superstar forward Anthony Davis underwent an eye procedure over the summer.

The Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday to open their 2025-26 season.