The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in making a trade this offseason for Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, and Chris Paul, according to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Stein wrote in his latest report:

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball…Another name to monitor for Dallas: Chris Paul.”

Holiday, who turns 35 on June 12, averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.6 minutes per contest this season while shooting 44.3% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 90.9% at the free throw line.

Per Spotrac, Holiday is slated to earn $32.4 million next season and $34.8 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $37.2 million player option for 2027-28.

Holiday’s contract could make a trade difficult given that the Mavs are barely under the first apron and have $10.8 million in second apron space.

Ball, Paul Are More Affordable Options

Meanwhile, Ball was limited to just 35 games (14 starts) with the Chicago Bulls this season, averaging career lows of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 22.2 minutes per contest.

The 27-year-old Ball made his return to the court after undergoing multiple knee surgeries and one grueling rehab. He has missed significant playing time since receiving a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023.

Despite his injury history, Ball is the more affordable option for the Mavericks as he’s due $10 million next season and has a $10 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Paul, who turned 40 on May 6, also just played and started 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. The 12-time All-Star would be the cheapest option for Dallas, as the veteran guard is set to enter his 21st season.

He signed a one-year, $10.46 million contract with San Antoino last offseason.