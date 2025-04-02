Mavericks injury report: Dereck Lively II (ankle) could return Wednesday vs. the Hawks

The Mavericks lost 113-109 to the Nets on Monday night. Dallas is 37-39 this season and will be fighting for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament.

On top of trading away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ season has been derailed by injuries. Top players on their roster have missed significant time in 2024-25 due to injury. The Mavs are home Wednesday night to face the Hawks. Big man Dereck Lively II (ankle) has a chance to return for Dallas. He’s missed 36 consecutive games for the Mavericks.

Will Dereck Lively play for the Mavericks on Wednesday vs. the Hawks?

Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable (ankle) on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Hawks. Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford was not listed on the injury report.#MFFL https://t.co/F1GeOBo2WS — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 1, 2025



With the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Dereck Lively II out of Duke. On draft night, OKC trades Lively to the Dallas Mavericks. That is where the 21-year-old has spent the first two seasons of his professional career. Unfortunately, injuries have been a slight hurdle for Likley in his time with Dallas. As a rookie in 2023-24, he played in 55 of their 82 games and made 44 starts.

Additionally, he played in 21 of their 22 postseason games. In 2024-25, Lively has played in just 32 of their 76 games this season. He’s missed 36 consecutive games due to an ankle injury. However, there is a chance Lively plays on Wednesday vs. the Hawks. On Monday, head coach Jason Kidd told the media that Lively was trending toward making a return this week.

In 32 games this season, Dereck Lively II is averaging (9.1) points, (7.8) rebounds, (2.6) assists, and (1.7) steals. His late game played was on January 14 vs. the Nuggets. With six games left this season, the Mavericks are 9th in the Western Conference. Will Dereck Lively II make his return Wednesday after missing 36 consecutive games?