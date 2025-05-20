Now, every time someone mentions Cooper Flagg, Dallas’ Jason Kidd is all smiles, as happened this Monday morning when the head coach appeared on the DLLS Mavericks podcast. As we are now only a month away from the NBA Draft, the tactician said “We love that kid from Duke.”

The Mavericks coach can’t help but start to envision what his next season might look like, considering they are so close to taking the No. 1 pick of the draft back to Texas. “I see a young man who is only 18 years old who can do a lot of things,” Kidd shared at the start of the week.

“He won’t be 19 until December, which is really surprising, but I think when you talk about being able to play 2 through 4, and in today’s game, you might be able to sneak him around the five, if we’re going to label him as a position player. Maybe there’s still some growth, only being 18, he could still grow,” he added.

However, Jason still isn’t sure which is the best way to use him, considering Flagg’s versatility. “But I think you can play him at the two, his ability to shoot the ball, to be able to put on the floor. Again, as I talked about, we can have a big group out there that could start,” the tactician explained.

Sources have told the press that Dallas governor Patrick Dumont, believes that the opportunity to be able to draft a generational talent like Cooper is a “gift,” and the team won’t trade off their No. 1 pick of the upcoming NBA Draft. This means that the 18-year-old is set to wear the Mavericks jersey.

Now the Texan organization can only hope that Flagg will end up as the top pick in the draft, as the 6-foot-9 forward has been considered the front-runner ever since he decided to graduate from high school a year early to enroll in college as a 17-year-old.

“I don’t know who we’re going to take, but should we take him, I think his résumé is pretty strong,” said CEO Rick Welts, who is crossing his fingers it will be the Duke freshman. “Every time he’s put in a situation that everyone wondered if he could succeed, he’s succeeded and then some.”