Mavericks Likely To Extend P.J. Washington Amid NBA Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to offer a contract extension to P.J. Washington this summer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Washington becomes eligible to sign a four-year, $89.2 million extension on Friday.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that an extension for Washington is likely. While he is no longer an automatic starter in Dallas after the Mavericks stunningly won the draft lottery in May and the right to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, Washington only just turned 27 himself on Saturday and has no shortage of admirers in front offices around the league,” Stein wrote.

Mavericks To Use Cooper Flagg As A Primary Ball-Handler

Washington’s status in Dallas came into question after the Mavs selected Flagg in the 2025 draft.

However, head coach Jason Kidd has already expressed his intention to use Flagg as a primary ball-handler while star point guard Kyrie Irving recovers from his torn ACL.

“I want to put him at point guard,” Kidd told reporters in June. “I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts being able to run the show. Being able to play the 2, play the 3, he’s comfortable playing that.

“But we want to push, and I think he’s going to respond in a positive way. It’s all right to fail, it’s all right to turn the ball over. We’ve talked about that.”

Mavs Acquired P.J. Washington From Hornets In February 2024

Dallas acquired Washington from the Charlotte Hornets midway through the 2023-24 season. The former first-rounder helped the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals with superstar Luka Doncic.

In 57 games (56 starts) last season, Washington averaged 14.7 points, a career-high 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.1% from deep.

Washington also had 17 games of 10 rebounds or more.

In Dallas’ 121-115 road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 23, he recorded 22 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.

Dereck Lively II Expected To Return For Training Camp

The Mavericks have one of the deepest frontcourts in the league.

In addition to Flagg and Washington, the Mavs are equipped with former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, young big man Dereck Lively II, and veteran center Daniel Gafford.

Last month, Lively underwent surgery on the right foot injury that limited him to 36 games (29 starts) in the 2024-25 season. His foot was placed in a boot after the procedure, and he is expected to be healthy for training camp.

In April, Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Lively’s injury “caused what league sources describe as some significant tensions within the organization, including a notable blowup between director of player health and performance Johann Bilsborough and athletic performance director Keith Belton.”