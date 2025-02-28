In an alternate timeline where Lakers brass refused to trade Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, superstar Luka Doncic would have ended up playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

Mavericks, Timberwolves Informally Discussed Swapping Luka Doncic For Anthony Edwards

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Mavericks and Timberwolves informally discussed the prospect of swapping Doncic for three-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards in the weeks before the blockbuster trade.

“More specifically, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reached out to the Timberwolves and asked if there was any chance they’d be willing to trade Edwards. He was promptly told no. The Timberwolves, league sources say, were stunned that Dallas was contemplating parting ways with Doncic,” Amick wrote.

Although that trade still would have been shocking, Dallas moving Doncic to Minnesota in return for Edwards would have made a lot more sense than betting the house on a soon-to-be 33-year-old superstar who has a lengthy history of groin, ankle, and knee injuries.

Perhaps a Doncic-Edwards trade would have benefited both the Mavs and Wolves. Edwards is just 23 years old and at the start of his prime, while Doncic is celebrating his 26th birthday today, and he led Dallas to the NBA Finals just last season.

Considering Edwards just led the Wolves to their second Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history, it makes sense why they preferred to keep him on the roster.

Luka Doncic is a five-time All-NBA member, but Edwards was drafted No. 1 overall by Minnesota in 2020, and has a bright future ahead. Simply put, the Wolves didn’t want to make the same questionable move as Dallas.

Would The Mavericks Have Been Better Off With Anthony Edwards Instead Of Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis, though still an outstanding talent, is 31 years old and probably nearing the end of his prime.

Edwards is having the best season of his career, averaging career highs of 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 36.8 minutes per contest in 57 games.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 43 contests this campaign.

However, he suffered a left adductor (groin) strain in his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. The 13-year veteran has been out of the lineup since then.

Edwards is more reliable than Davis at this point of their careers. Taking Edwards over Davis is a no-brainer. But it’s easy to say that now after an injury; hindsight is always 20/20.

Lakers Had No Plans To Trade Davis

Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss said while on The Rich Eisen Show before Tuesday’s game against Dallas that the purple and gold originally had no plans to trade Davis.

“You know, in my position, there are certain players in the league that you think, ‘There’s no way I’ll ever have that player on my team.’ It’s just impossible — unless you draft a star like that, they usually don’t move,” Buss told Eisen.

“When the opportunity came up, we were not looking to move Anthony Davis. He was our rock-solid player, and we had to give up a lot to get Luka. I look back, and I remember the last time I saw Kobe alive — about a month before he passed.”

Through five games played in a Lakers uniform, Luka Doncic is averaging 19 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 29.2 minutes per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field, 25% from 3-point range, and 75% at the foul line.

Doncic was eligible to receive a five-year, $345 million extension in the summer with the Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Instead, the Slovenian superstar will likely sign a five-year contract worth $229 million with the Lakers.