Mavericks Release Dalano Banton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Dennis Smith Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks have requested waivers on Dalano Banton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Dennis Smith Jr., the team announced Friday. All three NBA veterans were on non-guaranteed contracts for training camp.

Per Spotrac, Banton’s deal contained both Exhibit 9 and Exhibit 10 language, meaning he’s now eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he reports to the Texas Legends and spends at least 60 days with Dallas’ G League affiliate.

Robinson-Earl and Smith, meanwhile, were on Exhibit 9 deals, which provides teams with flexibility and protection against player injuries during the preseason.

Dalano Banton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Were Drafted In 2021

Banton was the 46th overall pick in the 2021 draft and has played in 216 regular-season games for the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Portland Trail Blazers over the past four seasons.

Last season, he made a career-high 67 appearances, averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 16.7 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .391/.324/.728.

As for Robinson-Earl, the 6-foot-9 forward/center was selected 32nd overall in the second round of the 2021 draft and has appeared in 197 regular-season games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans over the past four seasons.

In the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in a career-best 66 games for the Pelicans, posting a shooting line of .455/.341/.836.

Robinson-Early had the largest role of the three players during preseason, appearing in all four games for the Mavs while averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 12.2 minutes per contest.

Smith was out of the NBA last season after his contract expired with the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas selected Smith with the ninth overall pick back in 2017, but the 6-foot-2 guard was later dealt to the New York Knicks during his second season as part of the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster trade.

Mavericks Could Retain Dante Exum, Brandon Williams

The Mavs’ latest moves may indicate that guards Dante Exum and Brandon Williams will remain on the standard roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Exum’s minimum-salary contract is fully guaranteed, but he has dealt with a right knee injury during training camp and preseason and could potentially miss extended time.

In August, the Mavs waived-and-stretched former 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to create a roster spot for Exum and save salary cap space under the second apron.

By using the waive-and-stretch provision, Prosper’s remaining salary for the upcoming season was spread out over three years, resulting in a roughly $1 million annual cap hit for Dallas.

In addition, Williams’ deal is only partially guaranteed for $200,000 in 2025-26. Dallas converted his two-way contract into a standard deal at the end of last season.

The Mavericks now have 18 players under contract.

Dallas hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.