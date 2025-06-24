Mavericks Rumors Daniel Gafford To Sign Three-Year, $60M Deal

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford intends to sign a three-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Mavs officials and Gafford’s agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, negotiated the new deal through 2028-29.

Gafford Averaged Career-High 12.3 Points With Mavs This Past Season

Gafford, who turns 27 in October, was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $40.18 million contract. The 6-foot-10 big man signed the deal with the Washington Wizards in October 2021. He is set to make around $14 million next season before the extension kicks in.

In 57 games (31 starts) with the Mavericks this past season, Gafford averaged a career-high 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 70.2% from the field and 68.9% from the free throw line.

According to Basketball Reference, Gafford also averaged a career-high usage rate of 19.5%. He finished 10th in blocks (102) and third in offensive rating (137.4) as well.

Gafford’s 71% career field goal percentage is the best in the NBA since he entered the league in 2019-2020 (based on a minimum of 1,000 field goal attempts), per Second Spectrum.

Dwight Powell Exercised His $4 Million Player Option

This move also comes days after fellow big man Dwight Powell picked up his $4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Powell had until Tuesday to activate the third year of the $12 million contract he signed with the Mavs ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Powell, who turns 34 on July 20, is set to return for a 12th season with Dallas. The Stanford product was initially drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and eventually traded to the Boston Celtics.

However, Powell was then dealt to the Mavericks during his 2014-15 rookie season. He has since made 700 career regular-season appearances (254 starts) and played in 44 playoff games for the team.

In 55 games (three starts) this Dallas this season, Powell averaged a career-low 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 68.9% from the field and 65.1% from the foul line.

Barring any injuries, the 6-foot-10 Powell is currently set to play behind Anthony Davis, Derek Lively II, and Gafford on the Mavericks’ frontcourt depth chart.

Mavericks Are Over The Luxury Tax, Both Aprons

The reward with landing the No. 1 overall pick is the Mavericks’ payroll increasing next season. Including Kyrie Irving’s $43 million player option and the 2025 first-round pick, Dallas is $17 million over the luxury tax and over both aprons. Irving has until June 24 to opt in to his contract.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Mavs are not allowed to use any of their four trade exceptions ($11 million, $7 million, $4.3 million, and $2.1 million) if they are an apron team next season.

If any of the exceptions are used between now and June 30, the first apron is triggered for 2025-26. If the Mavericks finish the 2025-26 season in the tax, they are then a repeater tax team in 2026-27.

In addition, the Mavericks have three tradable firsts and two seconds. Including its lottery pick in June, Dallas can trade the Lakers’ 2029 unprotected first and its own in 2031. Dallas also has the ability to swap firsts in 2026, 2031, and 2032.

The 2025 NBA draft is this Wednesday and Thursday.