Mavericks Shopping Olivier-Maxence Prosper To Sign Dante Exum

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly are looking to re-sign veteran guard Dante Exum, but they need to create some cap space in order to offer the former first-rounder a new deal.

Mavericks Acquired Olivier-Maxence Prosper In 2023

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that the Mavs have “ramped up their efforts to create the needed roster space to complete the signing of” Exum, and Dallas is “focused on finding a new home via trade” for swingman Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Prosper was selected 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 draft before being traded to the Mavs on draft night. The 23-year-old has struggled since then to earn minutes in Dallas under head coach Jason Kidd.

In 92 games (five starts) with the Mavericks, he has averaged 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 26% from 3-point territory.

Prosper will likely see even less playing time during the upcoming season following the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who also plays the small forward position.

Dante Exum Has Become An Effective Role Player For Mavs

Exum, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he was unable to establish himself as a reliable rotation player.

He played in Europe for two seasons from 2021-23, then returned to the United States during the 2023 offseason. Injuries also hindered Exum’s development earlier in his career and have continued to impact his second NBA stint, limiting him to 75 total appearances across the past two seasons.

Exum has proven to be an effective role player for the Mavericks when healthy, averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 19.5 minutes per game, with a shooting split of 51/47/76.

In 20 games (13 starts) with the Mavs this season, he averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 18.6 minutes per contest while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.4% from deep.

Exum’s Return Critical Amid Kyrie Irving’s Absence

Retaining Exum is pivotal for an injury-plagued Mavs team. Flagg is expected to be Dallas’ primary ball-handler while star point guard Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL.

Big man Dereck Lively II also underwent surgery on the right foot injury that limited him to 36 games (29 starts) in the 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old is expected to be ready for training camp.

Dallas used 47 different starting lineups last season, tied for the fourth most by any team since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. The Mavs missed a combined 363 games, nearly double from a year ago.

