Mavericks Sign Dalano Banton, Request Waivers On Matthew Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly signed free agent guard Dalano Banton to a training camp contract while requesting waivers on guard Matthew Cleveland, the team announced Tuesday.

Dalano Banton Entering Fifth NBA Season

NBA insider Marc Stein noted in a post on X:

“Dalano Banton had no shortage of overseas interest but held out for an NBA opportunity. Dallas’ roster is realistically full but (as with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) it gets Banton’s G League rights. Dallas is also still working to obtain Dennis Smith Jr.’s G League rights from the Bucks.”

The Mavericks had to waive a player since they’re already at the maximum of 21 players allowed to participate in training camp, so Cleveland was the odd man out.

“[He’s] a big guard who can pass,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said about Banton. “We’ve seen him on the other side. … We’ll see. He practiced a little with us today. His first day. It’s good to have him with us and we’re excited to have him.”

Banton, a 6-foot-9, 204-pound guard, is entering his fifth NBA season after being drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 46th overall pick in 2021.

The Toronto native was the first Canadian player ever selected by the Raptors, and he spent two seasons with his hometown team before signing with the Boston Celtics in 2023.

He spent the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 67 games during the 2024-25 season.

Banton Ineligible To Sign Two-Way Contract With Mavericks

Since Banton has more than the maximum of four years of NBA experience, he’s ineligible to sign a two-way contract. This means he will be competing with other players for either a standard contract or training camp deal.

Dallas already has a pair of two-way players on the roster: guards Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly.

In Monday’s preseason opener win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nembhard had five points, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 17 minutes, while Kelly finished with five points, four rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was signed on July 8 ahead of Summer League and spent the first week of training camp in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the Mavs. He had seven points, four rebounds, and two assists against OKC.

There are three other players on training camp deals outside of Banton, but only one who is eligible for the Mavericks’ third two-way spot since Smith and Robinson-Earl have played more than four years in the NBA.

Moussa Cisse, a rookie center, could qualify for the final two-way contract.

Despite limited playing time, the 6-11 big man exceeded expectations on Monday against the Thunder by posting four points, five rebounds, and three blocks in 15 minutes on the floor.

Kidd was asked Tuesday if the Mavs had an ideal position or skillset in mind for the final two-way spot.

“The most skilled player that can fit and deserves that,” Kidd said. “I think that’s a fair answer for today. We don’t have a name yet, but we have some candidates. We’re excited about those candidates, and we’ll see how this training camp plays out over the next two weeks.”

Banton will wear No. 45 for the Mavericks.