Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd To Multiyear Contract Extension

The Dallas Mavericks have signed head coach Jason Kidd to a multiyear contract extension, the team confirmed.

Kidd is entering his fifth season with the team having first signed in June 2021. He helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals in 2024 and was said to be heavily pursued by the New York Knicks this offseason. New York ultimately hired Mike Brown.

“I’m grateful for the belief that Patrick [Dumont] and [general manager] Nico [Harrison] have in me, and the trust we’ve built while working together to construct a team that Dallas can be proud of,” Kidd said via a statement. “We have a great group of players here who love basketball, are talented and coachable. …

“It’s even more special that I can continue to coach the team that drafted me, and where I was able to win a title as a player. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and continuing to work toward bringing another championship back to Dallas.”

Kidd won a title with the Mavs as a player in 2011.

What Does Kidd Have In Store With Mavericks This Season?

There has been some tinkering through the preseason for Kidd and his Mavs. The most intriguing starting lineup has seen Cooper Flagg at point guard alongside Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II.

That is an extremely big lineup and it will be interesting to see what kinds of problems that poses for opponents. Floor spacing will almost certainly be an issue but it comes down to how much that can be negated through bully ball.

Thompson will be a key figure in making that lineup work with his shooting gravity.

Expectations aren’t high this season with Kyrie Irving missing at least the majority of the season if not its entirety. Acquiring Flagg also eases the level of tension on the team’s timeline relative to what it was immediately following the Luka Doncic trade.

A key performance indicator for Kidd moving forward will surely be how well he manages and develops Flagg.

Dallas has one game remaining in preseason, against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs open their regular season at home against the San Antonio Spurs.