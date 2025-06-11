Mavericks 'Strongly Believe' Jason Kidd Will Remain In Dallas

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been rumored to force his way out to join the New York Knicks this offseason, but new reports suggest that the 52-year-old Hall of Famer could be staying put.

Knicks, Jason Kidd Have Mutual Interest

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that there’s “mutual” interest between the Knicks and Kidd for New York’s current head-coach vacancy. This came shortly after the team fired Tom Thibodeau.

“The way I would describe this is there’s mutual intrigue on both sides,” Windhorst reported during a Monday appearance on SportsCenter.

Kidd was previously dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks as a head coach for two second-round picks in 2014. He also previously coached Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who played with the Mavs in 2021-22.

Mavericks Believe Kidd Will Remain Head Coach

However, team and league sources on Tuesday informed The Athletic’s Christian Clark and Sam Amick that Dallas continues “to privately insist to key stakeholders that Kidd won’t be going anywhere.”

“According to a team source, the Knicks had yet to request permission to speak with Kidd as of Tuesday afternoon. The widely held belief is that Kidd, ultimately, is hoping to parlay the Knicks’ interest into a lucrative contract extension,” The Athletic duo wrote.

“It remains to be seen how Kidd might respond if he doesn’t get the desired extension, and there is historical precedent here when it comes to Kidd spurning the Mavericks for the Knicks.”

Mavs G.M. Told New Assistant Coach Hire That Kidd Would Stay

In the final season of Kidd’s 19-year playing career in 2012, he was expected to re-sign with the Mavericks in free agency. But he decided to leave Dallas and sign a multi-year deal to play alongside Carmelo Anthony in New York.

According to a league source, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reportedly made it clear to newly-hired assistant coach Jay Triano that Kidd would remain the head coach.

Simply put, the Mavericks don’t believe Kidd will leave them for the Knicks again.