Mavericks vs Bucks Same-Game Parlay: Best Player Prop Bets & SGP Picks for March 5

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road in Milwaukee for their second and final matchup of the season vs. the Bucks. On Saturday, March 1, the Bucks beat the Mavs 132-117 in Dallas.

Milwaukee comes into the game as three-point favorites. Below, we’ll dive into our best-player prop bets and same-game parlay picks for tonight’s Mavs vs. Bucks game. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over (12.5) rebounds (-115)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs. the Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double was enough for the Bucks to beat the Hawks 127-121. For the eighth consecutive season, Antetokounmpo is averaging double-digit rebounds per game. His (12.1) in 2024-25 is the third-highest of his career. He’s had over (12.5) rebounds in 10 of his last 23 games. Additionally, the Mavs are extremely injured in the front court and Giannis should have a big game because of that.

Max Christie to record 24+ points, rebounds, and assists (-110)

In 2024-25, Max Christie was having a breakout season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Christie showing major improvement, the Lakers traded him to the Mavericks to acquire Luka Doncic. Christie has played 12 games for the Mavs and has made five starts since the trade. With Kyrie Irving done for the season, Christie is going to see increased playing time. In five of his last 13 games, Christie has 24+ points, rebounds, and assists. With the injuries to Dallas, Chrisite will play a lot in Dallas’ final 20 games.

Three-pick parlay: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 4.5 assists, Damian Lillard Over 2.5 three-pointers, and Klay Thompson Over 15.5 points (+210)

The Dallas Mavericks are extremely banged up as a team and their best players will not be in action tonight. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are both out. Backup PG Spencer Dinwiddie has played in 6o of Dallas’ 62 games this season. He is averaging (3.7) assists per game. With Irving out, Dinwiddie will handle a majority of the ball-handling. Having over (4.5) assists shouldn’t be difficult tonight.

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard has over (2.5) threes in 13 of his last 19 games. Lillard is averaging (9.2) three-pointers attempted per game in 2024-25. Look for the veteran PG to have a big performance vs. a defeated team like Dallas. Finally, we have Klay Thompson. He’s played and started 54 games for the Mavs this season. Thompson is averaging (13.8) points per game in 2024-25. The 35-year-old has over (15.5_ points in eight of his last 13 games. He’ll see more work now that Kyrie Irving is done for the season.