The Dallas Mavericks have decided to waive-and-stretch former 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to create a roster spot for Dante Exum and save salary cap space under the second apron.

Mavericks To Carry Dead Cap Hit For Olivier-Maxence Prosper

By using the waive-and-stretch provision, Prosper’s remaining salary for the upcoming season was spread out over three years, resulting in a roughly $1 million annual cap hit for Dallas.

“Mavs will carry a dead money cap hit of $1,002,360 for Olivier-Maxence Prosper for each of the next three seasons (through the 2027-28 season). Dallas was already carrying a $2,208,856 dead money cap hit for JaVale McGee for the same years. That’s a total of $3,211,216 each year for the next three years,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith posted Friday on X.

This move allowed the Mavericks to make their signing of Exum official and gain financial flexibility before the deadline to do so. By releasing him, the Mavs declined Prosper’s $5.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Dallas was reportedly trying to trade Prosper ahead of the 5 p.m. ET deadline to use the stretch provision. However, the Mavs were unwilling to part with one of their two remaining second-rounders to shed Prosper’s salary.

The Mavericks needed to open up room under the second tax apron to re-sign Exum. His minimum-salary contract can now be finalized after being agreed to on July 2.

Exum will replace Prosper as the 15th standard contract on the team’s roster.

Prosper Expected To Draw Interest As An Unrestricted Free Agent

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Prosper is expected to draw interest as an unrestricted free agent when he hits the open market in the days ahead.

Prosper was selected 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 draft before being traded to the Mavs on draft night. The 23-year-old would have seen less playing time after the Mavs drafted Cooper Flagg.

In 92 games (five starts) with the Mavericks, he averaged 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 26% from 3-point territory.

Exum, meanwhile, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he was unable to establish himself as a reliable rotation player.

He played in Europe for two seasons from 2021-23, then returned to the United States during the 2023 offseason. Injuries also hindered Exum’s development earlier in his career and have continued to impact his second NBA stint, limiting him to 75 total appearances over the past two seasons.

Exum has proven to be an effective role player for the Mavericks when healthy, averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 19.5 minutes per game, with a shooting split of 51/47/76.

In 20 games (13 starts) with the Mavs last season, he averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 18.6 minutes per contest while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

P.J. Washington Eligible For Contract Extension

P.J. Washington became eligible to sign a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension on Friday.

According to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, the Mavs are “likely” to give Washington a contract extension this offseason. Curtis noted specific terms of a potential deal are unclear right now.

If Washington signs an extension, it would also make him ineligible to be traded until next offseason under the NBA’s six-month rule.

Washington originally signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets in August 2023. He was traded to Dallas in February 2024.

In 57 games (56 starts) last season, Washington averaged 14.7 points, a career-high 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.1% from deep.