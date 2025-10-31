NBA

Mavs’ Anthony Davis (Achilles) is out Saturday in Mexico City vs. the Detroit Pistons

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Updated15 seconds ago on October 31, 2025

Anthony Davis Mavs

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a narrow 107-105 win vs. the Indiana Pacers. The team is 3-2 through their first five games in 2025-26. 

During the third quarter of that game, Mavs’ Anthony Davis exited early with a lower leg injury. After being evaluated, it was determined that Davis is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Anthony Davis is expected to miss Dallas’ games on Saturday. The team is on the road in Mexico City for a neutral-site game vs. the Detroit Pistons. Barring a miraculous recovery, the Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy


At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Mavericks parted ways with Luka Doncic and sent him to the Lakers. In return, Dallas received one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis. When he arrived at the Mavericks, Davis was dealing with an oblique injury. However, Davis wanted to make a strong first impression with the team. He had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in his debut with the Mavericks.

However, Anthony Davis reaggravated his oblique injury and missed 18 straight games. In total, he played in nine games for Dallas last season after the trade. At the end of the 2024-25 season, Anthony Davis suffered a detached retina and had offseason surgery. Doctors told Davis he must wear protective eyewear for the remainder of his career.

So far in 2025-26, Anthony Davis has played in all five games for the Mavericks. Earlier this week, Anthony Davis was on the injury report due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Despite the injury, Davis was available on Wednesday vs. the Pacers. In the third quarter, Davis limped off the court and did not return to the game.

On Saturday evening, the Mavericks are on the road in Mexico City for a neutral-site game vs. the Detroit Pistons. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Anthony Davis is expected to miss that contest. He noted there is no official game status for Davis, but it’s hard to see him playing after leaving Wednesday with an injury. Without Davids, the Mavericks will turn to #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg to shoulder the scoring load for Dallas. Flagg has two double-doubles in five games with Dallas. Can Cooper Flagg help lead the Mavericks to a win vs. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons?