Mavs’ Anthony Davis will wear protective eyewear for the remainder of his career

On Monday, September 29, several teams in the NBA had their media days. This marks the unofficial start to the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks had their media day on Monday, and there’s a lot of hype coming out of Dallas.

Through trades and the draft, the team has acquired some elite talent. That includes former #1 overall pick Anthony Davis. He was acquired at the 2024-25 trade deadline from the Los Angeles Lakers. During the 2025 offseason, Davis had surgery to fix a detached retina in his eye. At media day on Monday, the 10-time all-star said doctors have mandated that he wear protective eyewear for the remainder of his career.

Anthony Davis has no choice but to use protective eyewear for the rest of his professional career

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis talks about having a mandate from his doctor to wear protective eyewear for the rest of his career “Y’all will see me in the Horace Grants… the Kareem’s!” 🤣 🎥: @BleacherReport | @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/SxPChGTmIz — The Outlet Forum (@TheOutletForum) September 29, 2025



When Anthony Davis was traded to the Mavericks last season, the big man was not at 100% health. He was dealing with an adductor injury, but wanted to be available for Dallas. Anthony Davis had a monster performance in his first game with the Mavericks. He had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. However, Davis re-injured his adductor and missed 18 straight games for Dallas.

Davis played in eight of their last 11 games to end the 2024-25 season, but just nine in total for the Mavericks. The team is hoping for a different outcome in 2025-26. Dallas knows they have a chance to compete in the West when Anthony Davis is at his best. Last season, Davis played through “multiple hits to the face.” Over the summer, he had to have surgery to fix a detached retina in his eye.

Luckily, the surgery went smoothly, and Davis said he has no limitations for the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted that Davis does have some redness in his eye. The former #1 pick explained that it’s from the eye drops he has to use. Additionally, Davis told the media he must use protective eyewear for the remainder of his career. This was mandated by his doctor. Davis didn’t sound thrilled, but it will not affect his production on the court.

Dallas’ front office is excited for the roster they’ve built for the upcoming season. The team has three #1 picks in the NBA. That includes Kyrie Irving in 2011, Anthony Davis in 2012, and Cooper Flagg in 2025. Irving will miss time to begin the year due to injury, but the Mavs have plenty of depth on their roster. When the team is at full strength, Dallas could find itself as a contender in the Western Conference.