Mavs’ Brandon Williams Apologizes For Marijuana Arrest

Dallas Mavericks reserve guard Brandon Williams apologized Wednesday for being a distraction after he was arrested Saturday on a charge of marijuana possession.

“I wanted to apologize, first and foremost,” Williams said. “Obviously, it’s an ongoing situation. I can’t really go further into detail about it, but I just want to apologize for being a distraction, especially at a time coming in 0-2.

“It wasn’t the ideal time at all, but I want to take full accountability. I want to take full responsibility and it’s time to move on now.”

Brandon Williams Was Arrested On A Misdemeanor Charge

Williams, 25, was arrested at DFW International Airport on Saturday after a TSA screener discovered a black container with about 1.5 ounces of marijuana inside Williams’ suitcase.

The 6-foot-1 Williams admitted it was his bag but claimed his manager packed it. He reportedly wasn’t aware of the contents and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams makes a statement ahead of tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I want to take full accountability…It’s time to move on.” Williams was arrested over the weekend at DFW Airport. He is active tonight. pic.twitter.com/KFwHzY4Qmj — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) October 29, 2025



According to The Dallas Morning News, Williams missed the past two games for personal reasons. An Instagram post reveals that he lost a close friend and former high school teammate to leukemia at the end of September.

Head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Williams had been away from the team for a memorial service.

“Going to a funeral for a friend’s passing and having that incident, that’s something that he has to deal with and we can only be here to support him,” Kidd said.

Williams Signed A Two-Year Deal With Mavericks

In 33 games (three starts) with the Mavs last season, Williams averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 14.8 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 52.1% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% at the foul line.

Williams signed a two-year, minimum-salary contract on April 10. The deal includes a non-guaranteed $2.27 million salary for this season, according to Spotrac.

If Williams plays out the full contract, he’d have four years of NBA experience when he reaches free agency in 2026, meaning Dallas wouldn’t have the ability to make him a restricted free agent.

Williams posted 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench in Dallas’ 107-105 win over Indiana on Wednesday night. He finished 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from the field and missed both 3-point attempts.

The Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Saturday.