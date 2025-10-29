Mavs’ Brandon Williams was arrested at the DFW airport, charged with possession of marijuana

The Dallas Mavericks were home Monday evening to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. By the end of the third quarter, OKC had an 87-69 lead vs. Dallas.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Thunder walked away with a 101-94 victory. Dallas is now 1-3 to begin the 2025-26 season. On Tuesday evening, Mavericks beat reporter Ron Harrod Jr. reported that Brandon Williams was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with possession of roughly 1.3 oz of marijuana at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. There is yet to be a public statement from the Mavericks or anyone in Williams’ camp.

According to Ron Harrod Jr., Dallas Mavericks backup PG Brandon Williams was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport this past Saturday. He was charged with trying to bring 1.3 oz of marijuana through security. According to the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, police were called to Terminal C at 10:02 p.m. on Saturday. Police were told there was a “black container containing a green leafy substance” inside Williams’ suitcase.

Brandon Williams said the suitcase and contonauer belonged to him, but that his manager packed his bag. Officers seized the container from Williams’ suitcase and tested it for THC. When it came back positive, Brandon Williams was placed under arrest for “knowingly possessing marijuana.”

Ron Harrod Jr. reported that Brandon Williams was away from the team due to personal matters. That’s why he was at the DFW airport on Saturday evening. After his arrest on Saturday, Brandon Williams was listed as questionable to play on Sunday vs. the Raptors. It’s unknown if Williams will be available on Wednesday vs. the Pacers.

In 2025-26, Brandon Williams has played in two of the Mavericks’ four games. He’s played 19 minutes this season and has yet to score one point. While Kyrie Irving misses time to start the season, Dallas was hoping Brandon Williams could contribute more off the bench. However, the 25-year-old could find himself in some off-court issues. Will that affect Williams’ playing time for the Mavericks moving forward?