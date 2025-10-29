NBA

Mavs’ Brandon Williams was arrested at the DFW airport, charged with possession of marijuana

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on October 29, 2025

Brandon Williams Mavs pic

The Dallas Mavericks were home Monday evening to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. By the end of the third quarter, OKC had an 87-69 lead vs. Dallas.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Thunder walked away with a 101-94 victory. Dallas is now 1-3 to begin the 2025-26 season. On Tuesday evening, Mavericks beat reporter Ron Harrod Jr. reported that Brandon Williams was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with possession of roughly 1.3 oz of marijuana at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. There is yet to be a public statement from the Mavericks or anyone in Williams’ camp.

Mavericks PG Brandon Williams was arrested on Saturday for possession of marijuana at the DFW airport


According to Ron Harrod Jr., Dallas Mavericks backup PG Brandon Williams was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport this past Saturday. He was charged with trying to bring 1.3 oz of marijuana through security. According to the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, police were called to Terminal C at 10:02 p.m. on Saturday. Police were told there was a “black container containing a green leafy substance” inside Williams’ suitcase.

Brandon Williams said the suitcase and contonauer belonged to him, but that his manager packed his bag. Officers seized the container from Williams’ suitcase and tested it for THC. When it came back positive, Brandon Williams was placed under arrest for “knowingly possessing marijuana.”

Ron Harrod Jr. reported that Brandon Williams was away from the team due to personal matters. That’s why he was at the DFW airport on Saturday evening. After his arrest on Saturday, Brandon Williams was listed as questionable to play on Sunday vs. the Raptors. It’s unknown if Williams will be available on Wednesday vs. the Pacers.

In 2025-26, Brandon Williams has played in two of the Mavericks’ four games. He’s played 19 minutes this season and has yet to score one point. While Kyrie Irving misses time to start the season, Dallas was hoping Brandon Williams could contribute more off the bench. However, the 25-year-old could find himself in some off-court issues. Will that affect Williams’ playing time for the Mavericks moving forward?