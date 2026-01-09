Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Eyes NBA Dunk Contest Opportunity

Rising Star Talks Dunk Contest Interest

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg recently shared his excitement about a potential NBA Dunk Contest appearance at the All-Star Weekend. After a breakout rookie season, Flagg said he would “absolutely” be interested if invited. He described the contest as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and one he would “love to compete in” if fans and the league choose him.

Flagg’s candid comments showed his confidence and competitive edge. While he’s focused on helping the Mavs win games first, the idea of showcasing his athleticism in a league event clearly appeals to him.

Athleticism Meets Opportunity

Flagg has impressed fans and scouts with his athletic ability and vertical leap since entering the NBA. He routinely finishes above the rim in games, and his blend of height, body control, and timing makes him a natural dunker. His presence on the Mavericks’ roster has added energy and excitement, giving Dallas a versatile forward with highlight-reel potential.

Even before this season, people around the league mentioned Flagg as a potential dunk contest candidate. Now that he has played significant minutes and demonstrated elite quickness and explosiveness, his name figures more prominently in fan and analyst conversations.

Asked Cooper Flagg if he’d consider entering the dunk contest during next month’s NBA All-Star Weekend: “See, I don’t know if I can really compete. I’m more of an in-game dunker so never say never, but I don’t know if I can really compete.” He was jokingly asked about the… pic.twitter.com/fk3b8Cgu6J — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 8, 2026

Flagg’s Response to Fans

Flagg addressed the growing fan support with humility and poise. He said he appreciates the love and doesn’t take it for granted. “I see all the talk,” he said. “That’s love. I appreciate it. If they want to see me in the dunk contest, I’ll go out there and put on a show.”

His statement highlighted his willingness to meet expectations if given the spotlight. Flagg didn’t promise to enter — he acknowledged that the league must extend an invitation first — but he left no doubt he would embrace the chance.

Why the Dunk Contest Matters

The NBA Dunk Contest remains one of the most celebrated All-Star Weekend events. It gives athletic stars, especially young players, a platform to display creativity and explosiveness in front of a national audience. Over the years, the contest has boosted the profiles of players who shine in high-flying showcases — from Vince Carter to Zach LaVine.

With All-Star Weekend drawing larger audiences each year, the Dunk Contest continues to highlight the league’s most dynamic athletes. Flagg’s name now appears in that conversation, and his performance during the regular season gives fans reason to pay attention.

What’s Next for Flagg

For now, Flagg’s focus stays on the Mavericks’ regular season and playoff push. Dallas values his two-way impact, and coach Jason Kidd has strategically integrated him into key rotations. Should Flagg earn a dunk contest invite, it will likely reflect both fan excitement and league recognition of his unique talents.

As the All-Star break nears, eyes will turn to performance metrics and narrative momentum. If Dallas keeps riding Flagg’s athletic burst and scoring growth, his name will only rise higher in Dunk Contest discussions. Regardless, his transparency and excitement have already energized fans and added an extra layer of intrigue to this season’s midseason showcase.